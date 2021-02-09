Car Retail Sales Jan 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Honda, Toyota

Total car retail sales decline is reported at 4.02 percent in January 2021

FADA reported car retail sales for January 2021 at a decline of 4.02 percent. Data collated doesn’t include numbers from AP, MP, LD and TS, which aren’t on Vahan 4. Registration data is indicative of 1,273 of 1,480 RTOs as reported on February 7, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki retails fell 8.51 percent, down at 1,38,690 units, down from 1,51,585 units at volume loss of 12,895 units. Market share (MS) dipped at just under 50 percent at 49.82 percent.

Hyundai, Kia and Tata reported retail growth. Hyundai reported retails at just under 50k units at 48,250 units. Sales grew by over 2k units, up from 46,204 units at growth of 4.43 units. MS was at 17.33 percent.

Kia Reports Highest retail car sales growth

Tata reported retail growth at 40.07 percent. sales is reported at 23,267 units, up from 16,611 units at volume gain of 6,656 units. Mahindra reported retails at just over 15k units. Volume loss is reported at 4,226 units, down from 19,257 units at market share of 5.40 percent.

Kia reported even better growth at 45.24 percent, the highest among car manufacturers last month. Retails grew to 14,470 units, up from just under 10k units at volume gain of 4,507 units.

Except MG, the remainder of manufacturers reported decline in retail sales for January 2021. Renault retails were just under 10k units, at 9,775 units. Retails fell from 11,060 units, at volume loss of 1,285 units.

Honda numbers fell to 8,703 units, down from 9,457 units at volume loss of 754 units. MS is at 3.13 percent. Toyota came in just after at 8,372 units in retail sales. Sales fell from 9,456 units at volume loss of almost 1,100 units.

MG Motor India stays in the green

MG held its own at retails of 3,350 units at 22.04 percent gain, up from 2,758 units at volume gain at just over 600 units. MoM gain is reported at 10.11 percent. Ford reported steep decline at more than a third, down at 34.76 percent. Retails fell to 3,350 units, down from 5,135 units at volume loss of 1,785 units. MS is reported at 1.20 percent.

Skoda VW retails fell by 42.84 percent for MS of under a percent. Sales is down at 2,670 units from 4,671 units at volume loss of about 2k units. Nissan retails fell to 1,808 units down from 2,157 units. MoM gain was significant, up from 722 units in December 2020.

Jeep sales more than halved at 50.28 percent decline. Retails dwindled to 439 units, down from 883 units at volume loss of 444 units. The fagend of the sales chart sees Force Motors chip in with 171 units at volume loss of 644 units. Sales decline is reported at 79.02 percent, down from 815 units.

In total, car retail sales for the month fell to 2,78,362 units, down from 2,90,012 units at volume loss of 11,650 units. MoM gain is reported at 3.88 percent, up from 2,67,968 units.