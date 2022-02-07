Car Retail Sales Jan 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault

Retail PV sales dipped 10.12 percent YoY with Maruti Suzuki once again commanding the list by a significant margin

Passenger vehicle retails last month stood at 2,58,329 units down 10.12 percent over 2,87,424 units retailed in January 2021. It was also a 12.42 percent de-growth over 2,94,955 units sold in January 2020.

The passenger vehicle segment in India is facing severe constraints. Even as the 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to steer away buyers from company showrooms, automakers have to contend with dire shortage of semiconductor supplies. This has caused many automakers to reschedule their production operations and has resulted in long waiting periods, sometimes causing buyers to cancel orders.

Car Retail Sales Jan 2022 – Maruti Leads

Heading the retail sales charts was Maruti Suzuki India Limited with 1,20,944 units sold last month, over 1,41,182 units sold in January 2021. This caused a dip in market share from 49.12 percent held in January 2021 to 46.82 percent last month.

No other automaker could cross the 50,000 unit mark in terms of retail sales last month. Hyundai came in at No. 2 with retails at 35,140 units down from 49,364 units sold in January 2021. Market share dipped from 17.17 percent to 13.60 percent YoY.

At No. 3 was Tata Motors with sales of 32,408 units, up from 23,719 units sold in January 2021. The company noted strong demand for the Nexon while the recently launched Punch has also found favor among buyers in India and added significantly to sales numbers. Market share of the company increased from 8.25 percent held in January 2021 to 12.55 percent last month.

Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, Renault

Following OEMs in the list were Mahindra (18,638 units), Toyota (10,799 units), Kia (9,710 units) and Renault (7,346 units). Mahindra and Toyota saw its YoY retails increase significantly along with market share, while Kia and Renault retails dipped on a YoY basis. The new XUV700 and Thar added to Mahindra sales even as these two models continue to see extended waiting periods on account of the semi-conductor shortage.

Honda Cars India sales stood at 6,984 units in the past month with a market share of 2.70 percent which was down from 8,887 units sold in January 2021 with market share was higher at 3.09 percent. Retail sales of the Skoda Group increased to 5,668 units in the past month, from 3,059 units sold in January 2021 causing market share to increase from 1.06 percent to 2.19 percent YoY.

Nissan retail sales also increased to 3,116 units with market share of 1.21 percent in the past month from 1,855 units and market share of 0.65 percent in January 2021. Retail sales of Mercedes India stood at 999 units in January 2022 from 899 units sold in January 2021 while Fiat India saw its retails increase to 868 units in the past month from 451 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

BMW India (861 units), Force Motors (201 units) and Ford India (150 units) featured lower down in the list along with Jaguar (143 units), Volvo (135 units) and Porsche (53 units). Rolls Royce and Bentley sold 3 units and 1 unit respectively in January 2021.