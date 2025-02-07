Car Retail Sales Jan 2025 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia

Car retail sales in Jan 2025 showed off a significant YoY growth with most OEMs posting improved demand

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released retail vehicle sales data for passenger vehicles during the month of January 2025. A look at the overall scenario showed positive growth across the 2W, PV and CV segments with overall retail sales posting a healthy 6.6% YoY growth. Various factors led to this improved demand be it the start of the New Year, new model launches, hefty discounts and enhanced financial benefits extended to buyers.

Car Retail Sales Jan 2025

Car sales improved by 15.53% YoY and by 58.77% on a MoM basis. There was also a surge in demand across urban markets up to a 61.8% share while rural demand posted an 18.57% growth. Dealers have also indicated that inventory levels have improved dropping by 5 days to 50-55 days thanks to an equitable demand-supply balance.

Taking into account year-to-date (YTD) sales, the car segment witnessed 34,76,061 unit sales in FY25, up by 5.59% over 32,92,192 units sold in the same period of 2024. A breakup of car sales in Jan 2025 shows a total of 4,65,920 units sold over 4,03,300 unit sales of Jan 2024. This related to a volume increase of 62,620 units. Most OEMs on this list have seen sales improve significantly with the exception of Tata Motors, Honda and Nissan Motor.

Maruti Suzuki once again headed the list with 2,11,074 unit retail sales in the past month. This was over 1,75,489 unit sales of Jan 2024 raking up a markets share of 45.30%. Hyundai was at No. 2 with 59,858 units sold in Jan 2025, a growth over 52,906 units sold in Jan 2024. Market share however, dropped to 12.85% from 13.12% on a YoY basis.

Retail sales of Tata Motors suffered a very marginal YoY decline by just 220 units. Sales had stood at 53,884 units last month, down from 54,104 unit sales of Jan 2024 with markets share falling to 11.57%. Volume decline stood at Tata Punch witnessed record sales while the company waits to herald in the new Harrier EV, testing of which is currently underway.

Close behind was Mahindra with its retail sales at 51,914 units in Jan 2024, a growth over 43,147 units sold in Jan 2024. Toyota and Kia both showed off strong YoY demand with 28,907 units and 22,169 unit sales respectively. Skoda too saw its retail sales scale up marginally to 9,140 units from 9,091 units on a YoY basis.

On the other hand, Honda Cars suffered a steep decline in retail demand to 7,687 units, down from 9,389 unit sales of Jan 2024. This related to a volume de-growth of 1,702 units. The company also suffered a lower market share of 1.65% from 2.33% held in the same month last year. Sales of MG Motor (6,363 units) and Renault India (3,924 units) showed off strong YoY performance while Nissan sales declined to 2,532 units in the past month from 2,829 unit sales of Jan 2024.

Luxury Car Retail Sales Jan 2025

In the luxury car segment, Mercedes Benz saw highest retail sales at 1,779 units, a YoY growth over 1,474 units sold in Jan 2024. Several new launches, among which are the EQS 450 SUV and electric G Class could lend an even more promising edge to company sales. BMW India also witnessed increased retail sales in Jan 2025 with 1,709 units sold in the past month from 1,421 unit sales of Jan 2024.

Force Motors had 843 unit sales while Citroen sales dipped to 703 units from 765 unit sales in the same month last year. The list also included Jaguar (468 units), Jeep (419 units), BYD India (313 units) and Volvo (146 units). Other OEMs added 2,088 units to total retail sales, a YoY growth from 1,346 unit sales of Jan 2024.

