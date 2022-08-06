Car Retail Sales July 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Skoda, VW

All vehicle retail sales for July 2022 dipped by -7.84 percent with 2W, PV and Tractor sales showing off a YoY de-growth while 3W and CV sales increased

In the earlier post, we covered car wholesales, which included the cars sold by manufacturer to dealer. In those we will take a look at the retail sales data, which includes cars sold by dealers to customers. Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released Vehicle Retail Data for July 2022.

Total vehicle retail sales stood at 14,36,927 units in July 2022, down from 15,59,106 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 7.84 percent YoY de-growth. It was however, a 23.79 percent growth when compared to 11,60,772 sold in July 2020 while sales dipped 19.92 percent as against 17,94,297 unit retail sales in July 2019.

Car Retail Sales July 2022

Speaking exclusively of passenger vehicle retail sales in July 2022, sales dipped 4.66 percent to 2,50,972 units in July 2022 from 2,63,238 units sold in July 2021. It was a 56.18 percent growth from 1,60,698 units sold in July 2020 and 19.70 percent growth from 2,10,775 units retailed in July 2019. Launch of newer models in the much in demand compact SUV segment, easing of supplies of vital components and the upcoming festive season could see demand in this segment improving in the months ahead.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited topped retail sales charts with 98,318 units sold in July 2022. This was a de-growth from 1,14,607 units sold in July 2021 bringing down market share to 39.17 percent from 43.54 percent in the corresponding months.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Motor India with 40,056 unit retail sales in July 2022. This was a de-growth from 45,081 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 5,025 unit volume de-growth. Market share came down to 15.96 percent from 17.13 percent held in July 2021.

Tata Motors has reported a growth in retail sales in July 2022. Sales which had stood at 25,110 units in July 2021 increased to 36,048 units in the past month. Market share improved from 9.54 percent to 14.36 percent respectively. Increased demand along with shortage of supplies of key components has caused long waiting periods for some of its models which ranges from 3-5 months for Altroz petrol and Harrier diesel and at 22-26 months for Punch Pure MT.

Mahindra, Kia, Toyota Retail Sales July 2022

Mahindra retail sales also increased YoY in July 2022 to 19,307 units from 16,465 units sold in July 2021. Market share improved from 6.25 percent to 7.69 percent YoY. Retail sales figures also improved for Kia Motors and Toyota Kirloskar along with Skoda Group. Kia Motor sales stood at 17,303 units in July 2022, up from 16,072 units sold in July 2021. There was an increase in market share to 6.89 percent from 6.11 percent.

Toyota retail sales increased to 12,277 units in the past month from 10,015 units sold in July 2021 while Skoda Group has seen retail sales increase to 6,264 units from 3,808 units on a YoY basis. Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have been primarily responsible for this increase in sales.

Honda car sales on the other hand dipped YoY to 5,712 units in July 2022 from 6,856 units sold in July 2021 and market share also fell to 2.28 percent from 2.60 percent in the corresponding months. Renault (5,381 units), MG Motor (2,883 units) and Nissan (2,207 units) each posted a YoY de-growth in retail sales causing a dip in market shares.

Jeep India with 1,125 unit retail sales experienced a YoY growth from 942 units sold in July 2021 while retail sales of Mercedes Benz dipped to 980 units in the past month from 1,013 units in July 2021. BMW (863 units) and Force Motors (285 units) posted a YoY growth in retail sales while Jaguar Land Rover (160 units), Volvo (107 units) and PCA Automobiles (50 units) each saw retail sales dip on a YoY basis.

Porsche and Lamborghini saw sales increase to 48 percent and 9 percent in July 2022 up from 36 units and 7 units sold in July 2021 respectively. Ford India retail sales dipped to just 5 units in the past month from 4,685 units sold in July 2021 while Bentley retail sales were at 5 units and Rolls Royce at 3 units in July 2022. There were others on this list with 1,576 units sold in July 2022 down from 2,103 units sold in July 2021.