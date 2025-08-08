Car Retail Sales July 2025 – Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, Kia, Skoda VW, MG, Honda

Overall retail sales dipped in July 2025 with a YoY de-growth seen across PV and 2W segments while CV sales improved albeit marginally

The FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association) report for July 2025 indicates a decline in retail sales, particularly on a year-on-year basis. Overall retail sales decreased by 4.31% compared to the same month last year, and there was also a month-on-month decline of 1.98%. This drop follows three consecutive months of growth. Several factors, including a heatwave, excess rainfall, and other limitations, contributed to this negative trend in the market.

Car sales declined marginally by 0.81% on a YoY basis though it showed off a healthy 10.38% MoM growth. 2W sales also saw a sharp dip of 6.48% while sales dipped 6.28% on a MoM basis. In contrast, CV sales grew by 0.23% and 4.19% YoY and MoM growth respectively.

Here we exclusively assess car sales which declined to 3,28,613 units in July 2025, down by 0.81% YoY from 3,31,280 units retailed in July 2024. It did however, see a strong 10.38% growth when compared to 2,97,722 unit sales of June 2025.

Car Sales July 2025 – YoY De-Growth

Maruti Suzuki once again topped retail sales charts in July 2025. The company sold 1,29,164 units last month to command a 39.31% market share. This was a volume decline of 3,262 units when compared to 1,32,426 units sold in July 2024. The company did however show off stronger MoM growth from 1,16,544 unit sales of June 2025.

Even as Hyundai Motor sales fell to 43,009 units last month from 44,271 units sold in July 2024, it scaled over Mahindra (the No. 2 selling automaker in June 2025) by 820 units to command a No. 2 spot on this list. Mahindra saw a significant increase in its retail sales last month which stood at 42,207 units, up from 39,823 units sold in July 2024.

At No.3 was Tata Motors. Sales fell sharply to 40,486 units in July 2025, down from 44,621 unit sales in the same month last year. It brought down its market share to 12.32% from 13.47% YoY. Toyota, Kia and Skoda received increased attention from buyers last month. Toyota sales were up to 25,370 units from 22,821 units YoY while Kia sales improved albeit marginally to 19,494 units from 19,434 units sold in July 2024. Skoda saw a sharp increase to 8,018 units in July 2025 from 6,527 units sold in the same month a year ago.

The addition of the new MG Windsor has boosted sales for the company in July 2025 to 6,033 units, up from 4,114 unit sales of July 2024. The company further expanded its portfolio to include two new premium vehicles – M9 and Cyberster – on sales via MG Select dealerships. Honda Cars saw its retail sales dip sharply to 4,431 units, down from 5,035 units on a YoY basis. Renault (2,292 units) and Nissan (1,514 units) both suffered a YoY decline which brought about a sharp decline in their market shares as well.

Luxury Car Sales July 2025

Sales across the luxury segment saw both Mercedes Benz and BMW India show off higher retail sales last month. Mercedes Benz had 1,306 units sold last month, up from 1,268 units sold in July 2024. Market share improved to 0.40% from 0.38% YoY. BMW too accounted for improved sales to 1,301 units, up from 1,164 units and also commanded a 0.40% market share. In July 2025, BMW introduced the new 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport which is now being presented in two trim levels of M Sport and M Sport Pro.

Lower down the sales order, Force Motor sales dipped to 729 units from 920 units YoY while Citroen / Jeep showed off stronger performance with 512 units sales in July 2025 over 472 units sold in the same month last year. Jaguar Land Rover sales fell to 478 units from 529 units YoY while BYD India has seen its retail sales grow to 459 units in the past month from 356 units in July 2024. There were others in this list that added 1,810 units to total retail sales, down sharply from 2,497 units sold in the same month last year.