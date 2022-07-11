Car Retail Sales June 2022 – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Passenger vehicle retail sales increased 40.15 percent YoY with Tata Motors taking a No. 2 spot over Hyundai by a very slim margin

In the earlier post, we discussed the wholesales reported by car manufacturers – cars sold by OEMs to their dealers. In this post, we will take a look at retail sales nos – cars sold by dealers to consumers. Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India, has released retail sales charts for the month of June 2022. Every segment has seen a growth in sales with total vehicle retails up 27 percent.

The passenger vehicle segment in particular saw a 40.15 percent YoY growth and while the segment had been contending with shortage of semi-conductor supplies, the situation appears to have eased. The demand for SUVs continues to remain high, extending to a long waiting period in some cases and new product launches have seen robust bookings.

Car Retail Sales June 2022

Sales in the PV segment increased 40.15 percent YoY in June 2022 to 2,60,683 units, up from 1,85,998 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 103.07 percent growth over 1,28,374 units sold in June 2020 and sales were higher by 27.01 percent from 2,05,250 units sold in June 2019.

Maruti Suzuki continued unchallenged at No. 1 with retail sales of 1,06,948 units in June 2022, up from 75,135 units sold in June 2021. Market share increased to 41.03 percent from 40.40 percent YoY. The new Maruti Vitara Hybrid SUV debuts on 20th July. Both Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Vitara will be powered by the same engine options.

At No. 2 was Tata Motors with 36,974 units sold in the past month, up from 20,556 units sold in June 2021. Market share also increased to 14.18 percent from 11.05 percent held in June 2021. In wholesales, Tata was at No 3, and Hyundai was at No 2.

Hyundai at No. 3 saw retail sales of 36,952 units in June 2022, up from 34,835 units sold in June 2021. However, market share dipped to 14.18 percent from 18.73 percent YoY. Mahindra retail sales were at 19,400 units in June 2022, an increase over 12,548 units sold in June 2021. Market share improved to 7.44 percent over 6.75 percent held in June 2021.

Kia, Toyota, Skoda – June 2022 Retail Sales

Kia India saw retail sales of 18,414 in June 2022 up from 15,046 units sold in June 2021. Market share dipped to 7.06 percent over 8.09 percent held in June 2021. Kia has seen outstanding demand for the Seltos over the past year and now gears up to introduce the 2023 Seltos facelift that will feature several updates over the outgoing counterpart.

Retail sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motors increased over two fold YoY to 12,039 units, up from 5,421 units sold in June 2021. Market share also doubled to 4.62 percent from 2.91 percent held in June 2021. Skoda Group retail sales stood at 7,042 units in the past month, up from 1,792 units sold in June 2021. Market share also went up to 2.70 percent from 0.96 percent YoY,

Lower down the order was Honda Cars with retail sales of 6,818 units, Renault with sales of 5,787 units and MG Motor which saw retail sales at 3,311 units in June 2022. The only automaker to note a de-growth in retail sales was Nissan Motor India. Sales dipped to 2,175 units in June 2022 from 2,205 units sold in June 2021. Market share fell to 0.83 percent from 1.19 percent held in June 2021.

Fiat India (1,116 units), Mercedes Group (928 units), BMW India (872 units) and Force Motors (270 units) were lower down on the list. Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were at 160 units along with 108 units of Volvo Auto and 58 units each retailed by Porsche and PCA Automobiles. There were also 5 units from Lamborghini, 2 units from Rolls Royce and 1 unit from Bentley on the list of retail sales in June 2022 along with 1,229 units from other automakers.