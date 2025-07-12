Car Retail Sales June 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, Kia

Car retail sales demonstrated a 2.45% YoY growth while MoM sales slipped 1.49% in June 2025

FADA (Federation of Automotive Dealers Association), report for June 2025 shows off strong year-on-year (YoY) growth across all segments. Car sales improved by 2.45% while 3W sales were up 6.68%. Commercial vehicle sales too were up by 6.60%. However, each of these segments have suffered a decline in sales on a MoM basis.

Car Sales June 2025 – YoY Growth

Car sales in June 2025, even as they grew by 2.45% YoY, have been affected by several factors that brought down its MoM tally. Strong rains across the country coupled with a liquidity crunch led to lower foot falls into company dealerships. Inventory now stands at around 55 days.

Total car retail sales last month stood at 2,97,722 units, up from 2,90,593 unit sales of June 2024. It however led to lower sales by 1.49% when compared to 3,02,214 units sold in May 2025. Maruti Suzuki once again topped sales charts with 1,16,544 unit sales last month. This was a marginal increase from 1,15,919 units sold in June 2024 while the company commanded a 39.15% market share.

At No. 2 was Mahindra accounting for 40,919 unit retail sales last month. It was a hefty 4,178 unit volume increase from 36,741 units sold in June 2024. Mahindra commands a 13.74% market share, a YoY increase from 12.64% held in the year ago period. Retail sales of Hyundai and Tata Motors suffered YoY decline.

Hyundai sales dipped to 38,306 units from 39,201 units while Tata sales fell to 34,930 units from 38,157 units on a YoY basis. Tata expects its new Scarlet sub 4 meter SUV, set for launch to significantly strengthen its hold in this segment along with several new launches that the company plans to introduce by 2030.

Toyota retail sales were up to 22,543 units in the past month from 19,531 units sold in the year ago period taking its market share up to 7.57%. Kia India sales also improved to 18,005 units in the past month from 16,821 units sold in the same month last year while market share went up to 6.05% from 5.79%. Skoda Auto sales went up to 7,661 units, from 5,705 units while MG Motor sales grew to 4,954 units from 3,841 units on a YoY basis.

Honda car sales at 3,859 units last month suffered a steep setback from 4,342 units sold in June 2024. However, the company plans to strengthen its portfolio with new hybrid models among which will be a 3-row SUV, a new-gen City sedan along with a new offering in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. Renault India too saw its retail sales decline to 2,552 units from 3002 units YoY.

Luxury Car Sales June 2025

In the luxury segment, Mercedes Benz and BMW India have seen some improvement in retail sales, Mercedes sales went up to 1,390 units last month from 1,214 units sold in June 2024. Nissan Motor sales declined to 1,345 units while BMW sales shot up to 1,202 units over 1,058 units YoY. BMW also saw its market share improve to 0.40% from 0.36% on a YoY basis.

Lower down the sales list, Force Motors accounted for lower sales at 570 units while Jaguar sales went up to 481 units and BYD India too witnessed YoY growth to 476 units from 243 units sold in June 2024. Citroen and Jeep suffered YoY decline to 421 units and 264 units respectively, a marked de-growth from 522 units and 297 units sold in June 2024. There were others on this list that added 1,300 units to total car retail sales last month, down by 76 units over 1,376 unit sales of June 2025.