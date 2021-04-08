Maximum YoY growth was reported by Skoda with MG Motor following close behind

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic entering its second phase in the country, auto sales appear to be in top form. Taking into account total retail sales of leading automakers in India, FADA reports YoY sales increased 32 percent while MoM sales noted a 10 percent growth.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors Lead List

In the past month, leading OEMs in India reported retail sales of 2,76,446 units, up from 2,08,351 units sold in March 20 relating to a 32.68 percent growth. Maruti Suzuki once again topped the charts by a huge margin of nearly 50 percent of total sales with 1,29,412 units sold last month, up 37.15 percent over 94,355 units sold in March 20.

Maruti Suzuki commands a 46.81 percent market share. MoM sales increased marginally by 8.53 percent as against 1,19,246 units sold in Feb 21 when market share stood at 47.45 percent.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Motor India with 45,719 units sold last month, up from 32,687 units sold in March 20, an increase of 39.87 percent. MoM sales also increased 4.21 percent with 43,873 units sold in Feb 21. Bestsellers included the Creta, Venue, i20 and Grand i10 NIOS while the upcoming Alcazar is also planned to be a high volume product in the company lineup.

Tata Motors noted a 47.19 percent YoY growth with 24,541 units retailed last month. The company has been noting increased sales with the Nexon being the best seller followed by the Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari and Tigor. MoM retail sales of the company also increased 17.15 percent as against 20,948 units sold in Feb 21. Market share also increased from 8.34 percent held in Feb 21 to 8.88 percent in the past month.

Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Lower down the order were Mahindra, Kia and Toyota, out of which only Mahindra posted YoY de-growth. Mahindra was the fourth best-selling car manufacturer in the country though retail sales dipped 22.20 percent in March 21 to 5,329 units, down from 19,702 units sold in March 20. However, MoM sales increased 4.40 percent as compared to 14,683 units sold in Feb 21.

Kia Motor India has noted a significant jump in sales YoY. Retail sales which had stood at 9,55 units in March 20, increased to 15,256 units in the past month while MoM sales also increased 4.40 percent as against 14,828 units sold in Feb 21.

Toyota sales have also been on the increase enhanced following the launch of new Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legender. Sales for March 2020 stood at 12,530 units, up 68.26 percent over 7,447 units sold in March 20. MoM sales surged 2461 percent as against 10,055 units sold in Feb 21.

Other OEM Sales

Other OEMs, such as Renault, Honda, Ford, MG, Nissan and Skoda all noted and increase in MoM sales while Renault and Nissan posted YoY de-growth. MG Motor India however, noted the highest YoY growth at 132.64 percent to 4,248 units, up from 1,826 units sold in March 20 while MoM sales increased 17.38 percent as compared to 3,619 units sold in Feb 21.

Nissan also noted de-growth by 13.12 percent YoY to 3,151 units while MoM sales increased 28.77 percent as compared to 2,447 units sold in Feb 21. Skoda, Jeep and Force Motors were lower down the list with Force reporting a 60.80 percent YoY de-growth.

Disclaimer: The above numbers do not have figures from AP, MP, LD & TS as they are not yet on Vahan 4. Vehicle Registration Data has been collated as on 07.03.21 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,274 out of 1,481 RTOs.