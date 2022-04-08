Car Retail Sales Mar 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mercedes, BMW

Passenger vehicle segment has posted a 4.87 percent YoY de-growth in retail sales – Maruti leads

As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle sales suffered a 4.87 percent YoY de-growth in March 2022. Total retail sales stood at 2,71,358 units in March 2022, down from 2,85,240 units sold in March 2021. It was however, a 24.43 percent growth when compared to 2,18,076 units sold in March 2020.

Ongoing crisis of Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown has led to dire shortage of semiconductor supplies. It has continued to cause automakers to resort to reduced production and longer waiting periods.

Car Retail Sales Mar 2022 – Maruti Leads

Once again, it was Maruti Suzuki at the top of this list of passenger vehicle retail sales in March 2022. Sales stood at 1,11,466 units, down from 1,31,233 units sold in March 2021. This also brought down market share from 46.01 percent to 41.08 percent YoY. None of the other automakers on this list could record sales above the 50,000 unit mark.

Hyundai Motor India retail sales dipped to 40,567 units in March 2022, down from 46,466 units sold in March 2021. Market share also fell from 16.29 percent to 14.95 percent on a YoY basis Significant growth in retail sales were reported both by Tata Motors and Mahindra. At No. 3 on the list, Tata Motors sales increased to 36,419 units in March 2022, up from 25,120 units sold in March 2021, Market share went up to 13.42 percent from 8.81 percent held in March 2021.

Mahindra retail sales increased to 22,384 units in the past month, up from 15,632 units sold in March 2021. The XUV700, Thar along with the Bolero and Scorpio saw strong demand. The company has extensive plans where new launches are concerned. 5 new SUVs are being planned for launch in the 2022-23 period which will include the likes of a new Scorpio, the electric KUV100 and an updated version of the XUV300 sub-4 meter SUV.

Kia, Toyota, Honda Cars

Kia India posted a YoY growth in retail sales to 17,144 units, up from 15,767 units sold in March 2021, Toyota has seen lower retail sales last month. Toyota sales dipped to 10,471 units in March 2022, down from 13,043 units sold in March 2021. Market share also slipped from 5.57 percent to 3.86 percent on a YoY basis.

Honda Car India retail sales also fell to 7,101 units last month, down from 8,478 units sold in March 2021. Market share went down marginally from 2.97 percent to 2.62 percent YoY. Honda gears up for launch of the Honda City Hybrid, set to launch on 14th April 2022. Honda City Hybrid is rumored to be one of the most fuel-efficient cars in India with figures around 27 km/l.

Retail sales of the Skoda VW Group increased to 7,114 units in the past month. This was against 3,384 units sold in March 2021. It was the company’s newer products, Skoda Slavia sedan, Kushaq and VW Taigun SUV that pushed up sales while the Octavia and Superb also added good numbers. Market share doubled from 1.19 percent to 2.62 percent YoY.

Renault India sales dipped to 6,509 units in the past month, down from 9,136 units sold in March 2021. Market share also fell from 3.20 percent to 2.40 percent YoY’. MG Motor sales dipped to 3,530 units in March 2022 from 4,411 units sold in March 2021 while Nissan Motor India also recorded lower retail sales which stood at 2,835 units in the past month, down from 3,202 units sold in March 2021.

Luxury Car Sales March 2022 – Mercedes, BMW, Audi

On the other hand, Mercedes Benz Group retail sales increased to 1,253 units lasts month from 888 units sold in March 2021. Market share improved from 0.31 percent to 0.46 percent on a YoY basis. BMW India sales also increased to 969 units in March 2022 from 884 units sold in March 2021.

Fiat India (897 units) and Force Motors (179 units) also reported retail sales de-growth while sales of Volvo Auto increased to 136 units last month from 104 units sold in March 2021. Retail sales of Jaguar stood at 102 units while Porsche sales were at 62 units. Ford India sales dipped to 49 units last month from 4,817 units sold in March 2021. It may be recalled that Ford quit India operations last year while latest reports suggest that Tata Motors is all set to acquire the American carmaker’s manufacturing facility near Sanand in Gujarat.

Lower down the list was PCA Automobiles with 33 units sold, Lamborghini (14 units), Bentley (2 units) and Rolls Royce which failed to see any sales in the past month. There were other PV makers who added 2,122 units to total retail sales last month, up from 1,092 units sold in March 2021.