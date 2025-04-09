Car Retail Sales Mar 2025 and FY 2025 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia

Car retail sales in India registered positive growth in March 2025 as well as for the financial year FY 2025, indicating steady consumer demand despite various market challenges. FADA has shared detailed report of car sales in March 2025 and FY 2025.

Car Retail Sales March 2025 – YoY Comparison

In March 2025, Maruti Suzuki maintained its lead with retail sales of 1,32,423 units, up 3.08% over March 2024. Tata Motors followed with 48,462 units, growing 4.20% YoY. Mahindra witnessed a strong 16.64% YoY growth with 46,297 units sold, while Hyundai’s retail numbers declined by 4.55% to 42,511 units. Toyota recorded an impressive growth of 18.22%, retailing 23,328 units. Kia India also grew 9.48% with 21,997 units sold.

The Skoda-Volkswagen group posted a remarkable 54.36% jump, selling 9,064 units. MG Motor India continued its upward trajectory with 5,167 units, a 36.22% increase. Interestingly, MG has overtaken Honda in retail sales last month. On the other hand, Honda Cars India saw a significant decline of 24.02% with 4,928 units sold. Renault slipped by 29.16% to 2,633 units, while Nissan was down 17.56% with 1,756 units.

Mercedes-Benz retailed 1,541 units, slightly lower by 4.64%, while BMW posted a 10.98% growth with 1,263 units. Force Motors saw a minor dip of 5.54% with 853 units. JLR witnessed strong growth of 46.45% with 495 units. BYD continued its aggressive push with 396 units sold, registering a massive 175% jump. Citroen fell sharply by 40.68%, retailing 331 units. Jeep’s sales also declined by 10.06% with 304 units, and Volvo saw a dip of 9.82% with 147 units. Other brands collectively recorded a huge 80.15% surge, retailing 6,707 units. Overall, total car retail sales in India for March 2025 stood at 3,50,603 units, up 6.26% YoY.

Car Retail Sales FY 2025 – YoY Comparison

For the full financial year FY 2025, Maruti Suzuki led with 16,71,559 units sold, growing 3.95% compared to FY24. Hyundai, despite a minor dip of 0.66%, remained in second place with 5,59,149 units. Tata Motors registered sales of 5,35,960 units, slightly lower by 0.67%. Mahindra recorded an impressive growth of 19.94%, retailing 5,12,626 units. Toyota posted a significant growth of 28.71% with 2,75,665 units, while Kia grew by 6.86% with 2,41,859 units sold.

The Skoda-Volkswagen group posted a decline of 5.14% with 84,222 units sold. Honda Cars India saw a major dip of 18.81%, retailing 64,727 units. MG Motor registered healthy growth of 14.79% with 57,366 units sold. Renault declined by 17.18% with 38,636 units, while Nissan was down 9.06% with 24,904 units.

Next up in the list, Mercedes-Benz grew by 12.53% with 17,715 units, and BMW expanded by 9.40% with 14,966 units. Force Motors registered a 14.66% rise to 8,668 units. JLR’s retail sales surged by 36.84% with 5,237 units. BYD more than doubled its sales, growing by 90.32% with 3,401 units. Citroen, Jeep, and Volvo witnessed declines of 25.17%, 28.85%, and 22.52%, respectively.

In FY25, other brands collectively saw a decline of 19.68%. Overall, the Indian car retail market posted total sales of 41,53,432 units in FY25, registering a 4.87% growth compared to 39,60,602 units in FY24.