Car Retail Sales March 2026, FY26 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Skoda VW

The Indian automotive market recorded strong retail performance in March 2026, closing FY26 on a positive note. As per data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total vehicle retail sales stood at 26.92 lakh units in March 2026, registering a 25.28% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to March 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales increased by 11.75%.

Car retail sales – March 2026

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales reached 4,40,144 units in March 2026, marking a 21.48% YoY growth over 3,62,304 units sold in March 2025. On a MoM basis, sales grew by 11.49% compared to 3,94,769 units in February 2026. Growth was largely driven by strong demand for SUVs, along with continued traction for alternative fuel options such as CNG and electric vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership position with 1,72,814 units, capturing a 39.26% market share, up from 1,34,406 units in March 2025. Tata Motors followed with 65,784 units and a 14.95% share, while Mahindra reported 61,029 units with a 13.87% share, continuing its strong momentum.

Among other OEMs, Hyundai recorded 48,791 units, while Kia sold 28,108 units. Toyota registered 27,533 units, showing steady YoY growth. Skoda saw a slight decline to 8,765 units from 9,504 units last year, whereas MG Motor reported growth to 6,269 units. Further down the list, Honda (5,528 units), Renault (3,594 units) and Nissan (2,544 units) posted moderate gains.

In the luxury segment, BMW sales increased to 1,580 units, while Mercedes-Benz saw a decline to 1,448 units compared to 1,644 units last year. Other players such as Force Motors (1,312 units) and Stellantis Group (971 units) recorded growth, while Jaguar (439 units) and BYD (414 units) saw a YoY decline. Additional brands collectively contributed 2,530 units to overall PV retail sales.

Car retail sales – FY 2025-26

For the full financial year FY26, passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 47,05,056 units, growing by 13% compared to 41,63,927 units in FY25. Fuel-wise, petrol and ethanol vehicles accounted for 47.48% share, followed by CNG/LPG at 21.98%, diesel at 18.08%, hybrids at 8.22% and electric vehicles at 4.25%.

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate with 18,68,386 units and a 39.71% market share. Mahindra secured the second position with 6,31,638 units, followed closely by Tata Motors at 6,13,513 units. Hyundai recorded 5,78,337 units, while Toyota and Kia posted 3,35,321 units and 2,79,363 units respectively.

Among other manufacturers, Skoda registered strong growth to 1,10,070 units, while MG Motor increased sales to 66,080 units. Honda saw a decline to 60,826 units, while Renault posted marginal growth to 39,060 units. Nissan recorded lower sales at 22,505 units in FY26.

In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz led with 18,160 units, followed by BMW at 17,301 units. Stellantis Group recorded 11,718 units, while Force Motors (9,744 units), Jaguar (5,698 units), BYD (5,361 units) and Vinfast (2,390 units) also contributed to overall sales. Other brands added 29,585 units to the annual tally.