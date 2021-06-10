Car Retail Sales May 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault, Honda

PV registrations fell in May 21 with every automaker reporting significantly lower dispatches

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has released passenger vehicle retail figures for May 21. This data has been collected via 1,242 out of 1,450 RTOs in India and shows a de-growth across every OEM with total sales in May 21 at 85,733 units, down from 2,08,883 units retailed in April 21.

This drastic dip in retail sales could be blamed on lower buyer sentiments in view of the ongoing pandemic that entered its second wave in early April but reached its peak in May 21 with an average of 4 lakh cases each day. The second wave of virus spread also resulted in manufacturers suspending manufacturing operations temporarily in the country. However, with numbers abating and increased vaccination drive, retail sales are expected to be more promising in June 21.

Maruti Suzuki Retail Sales

As per figures released by FADA, Maruti Suzuki reported retail sales at 36,659 units in May 21 with a market share of 42.7 percent. Both these figures were higher in April 21 when retails stood at 96,743 units and market share at 46.31 percent. It should also be recalled that Maruti Suzuki had shut down plants to facilitate increased production of oxygen in view of the rising demand from hospitals.

Hyundai Motor may have noted a decrease in retail sales down to 16,051 units in May 21 from 33,590 units retailed in April 21 but market share increased to 18.72 percent in the past month as against 16.08 percent share held in April 21. The Hyundai Creta and Venue was major contributors to these retail sales while the company looks forward to increased sales with the new Alcazar set for launch later this month.

At No.3 was Tata Motors with retails at 9,392 units, down from 19,137 units retailed in April 21. Tata Motors also noted an increase in market share to 10.95 percent in May 21 from 9.16 percent held in the previous month. Mahindra market share also increased significantly from 5.64 percent held in April 21 to 6.45 percent in May 21 while retail sales dipped from 11,788 units in April 21 to 5,531 units in the past month.

Kia Gains Market Share

Another automaker to report an increase in market share was Kia India. Market share went up from 5.51 percent in April 21 to 6.02 percent in the past month, while retail sales dipped to 5,159 units as against 11,517 units retailed in April 21. Kia Motors, now Kia India, following an official name change, has noted increased demand for Sonet sub compact SUV while Kia’s mid-sized SUV Seltos also added good numbers to total retail sales.

Other automakers Toyota Kirloskar and Renault India saw market share dip along with retail sales while market share of Honda Cars increased from 2.56 percent held in April 21 to 2.61 percent in the past month. Honda sales dipped to 2,240 units in May 21 down from 5,342 units retailed in April 21. In view of the state wide lockdowns, Hyundai also undertook extended maintenance related shutdown of its plant, leading to reduced production.

Ford, MG, Nissan

De-growth in retail sales and lower market share was reports by Ford, MG Motor and Nissan. In May, Nissan was also in the midst of a dispute with factory floor staff threatening to stop work over fears of contracting the virus. A law suit was filed on why they should be made to endanger their health when the entire state was under strict lockdown.