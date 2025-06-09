Car Retail Sales May 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, Kia

Car retail sales in Indian markets witnessed a severe YoY and MoM decline in May 2025 with adverse demand seen across Northern states due to border tensions

The month of May 2025 showed off modest growth across the auto sector. Total retail sales, across all segment reported a 5% YoY growth. As reported by FADA (Federation of Automotive Dealers Association), the 2W segment saw a 7.3% growth while 3W sales were up 6.2%. Tractors too saw an increase in demand by 2.7%. However, it was the PV and CV sectors that suffered a 3.1% and 3.7% decline respectively.

Car Retail Sales May 2025

There were a total of 3,02,214 units sold in this segment last month. It was a volume decline of 9,694 units when compared to 3,11,908 unit sales of May 2024. It was also a MoM decline from 3,49,939 units sold in the month of April 2025.

A number of leading OEMs suffered a decline in sales. Maruti Suzuki continued to remain the country’s leading car brand in both wholesale and retail sales. Retail sales dipped to 1,16,899 units last month from 1,23,295 unit sales of May 2024 taking its market share down to 38.68% from 39.53% in May 2024.

At No. 2 was Mahindra with 43,560 unit sales, a significant YoY growth from 34,517 units sold in May 2024. Market share improved to 14.41% from 11.07%. Hyundai and Tata Motors followed with close sales figures. Hyundai sales stood at 38,189 units while marking significantly lower YoY sales when compared to 45,503 units sold in May 2024.

Tata Motors too suffered a YoY decline with 36,669 units sold last month, a volume decline of 5,663 units when compared to 42,332 unit sales of May 2024. Toyota bagged a No. 5 position on this list with 22,031 unit sales, a marked growth over 19,344 units sold in May 2024. Market share too improved to 7.29% from 6.20% YoY. Kia India saw its sales decline to 16,810 units from 19,394 units YoY.

The new Kylaq has seen Skoda Auto improve its sales by significant margins. In the past month, sales grew to 8,359 units, up from 6,577 units sold in the same month last year. It was followed by MG Motor with 4,982 unit sales showing some improvement over 4,474 unit sales in May 2024.

Honda car sales dipped to 4,076 units from 4,908 units YoY while Renault too suffered from lower retail demand with 2,434 unit sales last month over 3,667 units sold in May 2024. Nissan also witnessed 1,529 unit sales last month whereas the company had sold 2,079 units in the same month last year.

Mercedes, BMW Sales – May 2025

In the luxury segment, Mercedes Benz has seen some improved demand to 1,335 units in May 2025 over 1,256 unit sales of May 2024. BMW sales too grew by 16 units to 1,045 units on a YoY basis with both automakers witnessing a marginal increase in market shares.

It was followed by Force Motors with 602 units sold, down from 735 units on a YoY basis while retail sales of BYD improved sharply to 494 units in the past month from 177 unit sales in the same month last year. Citroen sales declined to 398 units while Jaguar sales stood at 373 units, a marginal improvement form 362 units sold in May 2024. Jeep sales too declined to 270 units from 368 units YoY while there were others in this segment that added 2,159 units to total car retail sales, down from 1,443 unit sales of May 2024.