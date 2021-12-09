Car Retail Sales Nov 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

A total of 2,40,234 units of passenger vehicles were sold last month, down from 2,98,213 units sold in November 2020

The auto sector is facing trying times. The ongoing pandemic has been compounded by the onset of the new Omicron variant, while rising fuel prices, shortage of vital components and increased input costs enhance the situation even further.

In the past month, retail sales increased 67 percent and 13 percent respectively where three wheelers and commercial vehicles were concerned. However, two wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors suffered a YoY de-growth by 1 percent, 19 percent and 9 percent respectively

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released Vehicle Retail Data for November 2021. In this post, we talk specifically about passenger vehicle retail sales. Sales dipped to 2,40,234 units in the past month, down 19.44 percent over 2,98,213 units sold in November 2020 while it was a 14.02 percent decline as against 2,79,417 units sold in November 2019. The ongoing semi-conductor shortage has led to slowdown in production operations leading to extended waiting period that has resulted in lack luster sales.

Car Retail Sales Nov 2021 – Maruti Suzuki Leads List

Once again, it was Maruti Suzuki India Limited that led the list and commanding a 41.93 percent market share. Retail sales stood at 1,00,127 units in the past month, down from 1,46,849 units retailed in November 2020.

Hyundai Motor India also reported a de-growth in terms of retail sales in the past month. Sales which had stood at 48,264 units in November 2020 dipped to 37,272 units last month. Hyundai will be embarking on an electric vehicle journey over the coming years with as many as 6 new electric cars planned for launch by 2028 across the mass and premium segments.

Reporting a growth in retail sales, Tata Motors, India’s third largest passenger vehicle maker, sold 28,841 units in the past month, up from 22,361 units retailed in November 2020. Market share of the company also saw a significant increase from 7.50 percent held in November 2020 to 12.01 percent in the past month. The new Punch sub-compact SUV launched on October 18, has been well received and contributed good numbers to retail sales.

Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Mahindra, Kia and Toyota followed in quick succession. Mahindra posted higher YoY retails, up to 17,851 units in November 2021, from 16,220 units sold in November 2020. Market share also increased from 5.44 percent to 7.43 percent YoY.

Kia India’s retail sales dipped significantly to 12,801 units last month from 18,891 units sold in November 2020 causing market share to fall to 5.33 percent from 6.33 percent respectively. Kia India will unveil the new Carens MPV on 16th December. Kia is also set to show off its flagship electric SUV EV9 on November 11, through which it plans to capture a large share in the global EV market over the next few years.

Toyota India retail sales increased to 10,505 units last month with market share at 4.37 percent as against retails of 9,346 units and market share of 3.13 percent held in November 2020. The Toyota Hilux is all set for its India debut with launch date set for early 2022.

Renault India and Honda Cars both posted a YoY de-growth in retail sales while Skoda Auto saw a notable increase to 5,059 units retailed last month over 3,312 units retailed in November 2020. Nissan Motor India retails also surged to 3,155 units in the past month, up from 815 units sold in November 2020 while MG Motor retails dipped to 2,637 units last month over 3,183 units retailed in the same month of the previous year. Fiat India also noted an increase in retails to 1,046 units, up from 749 units sold in November 2020.

Luxury Car Segment

Retail sales across the luxury car segment dipped YoY. Mercedes sales stood at 885 units last month, down from 963 units retailed in November 2020 even as market share increased from 0.32 percent to 0.37 percent. BMW (727 unit), Ford India (551 units) and Jaguar (198 units) each saw a dip in retails as did Volvo Cars (134 units). Porsche and Bentley posted better retails while other automakers in this PV segment saw retails increase to 1,056 units last month over 724 units retailed in November 2020.