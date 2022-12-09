Car Retail Sales Nov 2022 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Skoda VW

Car retail sales in November 2022 saw a 21 percent YoY growth though sales dipped 1.78 percent as compared to sales in Nov 2020

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released car retail sales for the month of November 2022. It shows that the PV segment has grown YoY by 21.31 percent while it fell 1.78 percent as against sales reported in the same month of 2020.

The ongoing wedding season and several discounts offered by auto makers stirred up activity in this segment while most buyers were also keen to make purchases prior to price hikes as is the usual practice at the start of each calendar year. In fact, it was not only PV sales that increased. All categories saw positive sales with 2W up 24 percent, 3W up 80 percent and Tractor and CVs up 57 percent and 33 percent respectively.

Car Retail Sales Nov 2022

Passenger vehicle sales in Nov 2022 stood at 3,00,922 units, up 21.31 percent when compared to 2,48,052 units sold in Nov 2021. It was however, a dip of 1.78 percent as against 3,06,385 units sold in Nov 2020 but an increase of 5.12 percent from 2,86,263 units sold in Nov 2019 which was a pre-covid period.

Maruti Suzuki led the segment with 1,23,409 units sold in the past month, up from 1,02,158 units sold in Nov 2021. Market share however, dipped to 41.01 percent from 41.18 percent YoY. Maruti Suzuki had Baleno as its best-selling car in the past month while Alto and Swift models also received good attention from buyers in the country.

At No.2 was Hyundai Motor India with sales of 44,859 units sold in Nov 2022, up from 38,582 units sold in Nov 2021. Market share dipped to 14.91 percent from 15.55 percent YoY. Hyundai saw strong demand for it Creta, Venue and Grand i10 Nios and now gears up to open bookings for its Ioniq 5 from Dec 20.

Tata Motors’ retail sales stood at 40,723 units in Nov 2022, up from 29,754 units sold in Nov 2021. Its market share grew to 13.53 percent from 12 percent YoY. Its sales figures also included EVs among which are the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max while Tiago EV has been added to this list. No. 4 on this retail list saw Mahindra with 28,849 units sold last month, up from 18,240 units sold in Nov 2021. Market share improved to 9.59 percent from 7.35 percent YoY. Mahindra Thar, Scorpio and XUV700 received the most attention.

Kia with retail sales of 19,503 units up from 12,937 units also saw an increase in market share to 6.48 percent while Toyota sales increased to 12,318 units from 10,691 units on a YoY basis. Sales de-growth was seen in the case of Renault (6,356 units) and Honda Cars (6,666 units) in Nov 2022. Skoda sales stood at 6,486 units from 5,127 units sold in Nov 2021 while MG Motor retail sales also increased to 3,718 units from 2,660 units sold in Nov 2021. Nissan India also reported a sales de-growth to 2,649 units from 3,229 units retailed in Nov 2021.

Luxury Car Sales Nov 2022

In the luxury car segment, Mercedes India sales surged to 1,129 units in Nov 2022 from 901 units sold in Nov 2021 taking up market share to 0.38 percent from 0.36 percent YoY. BMW India sales were up to 962 units from 753 units on a YoY basis. Jaguar (158 unit6s) and Volvo (156 units) featured lower down the order. Porsche sales increased to 80 units from 32 units sold in Nov 2021. There were also 3 units from Rolls Royce, 2 units from Lamborghini and 1 unit from Bentley sold in Nov 2022.

Retail sales of Fiat dipped to 996 units from 1,062 units while PCA Automobiles were up to 639 units in Nov 2022 from just 57 units retailed in Nov 2021. Force Motors (446 units) while Isuzu retail sales remained at 64 units in both Nov 2022 and Nov 2021.