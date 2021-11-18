Car Retail Sales Oct 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra

An overall economic slowdown following the second wave of COVID-10 adversely affected sales through the festive season

FADA – Federation of Automobile Dealers Association has termed the past month as the worst in terms of retail sales in over a decade. The fact that it was also a festive month added no promise and the auto industry continued to face declining sales. On a YoY basis, total vehicle retail sales dipped 5.33 percent in October 2021 to 13,64,526 units, down from 14,41,299 units sold in October 2020.

Taking passenger vehicle retails into account, the segment faced an acute shortage of semiconductors which has affected supply. This shortage had a larger impact on production of SUVs and compact SUVs. Retail sales in this segment dipped from 2,57,756 units sold in October 2020 to 2,28,431 units retailed in the past month.

Car Retail Sales Oct 2021 – Maruti and Hyundai Face De-Growth

Two leading automakers, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai suffered de-growth in terms of retail sales. Maruti Suzuki saw its retail sales dip from 1,28,027 units sold in October 2020 to 91,651 units in the past month. This also caused market share to go down from 49.67 percent held in October 2020 to 40.12 percent last month.

Hyundai sales went down from 44,084 units sold in October 2020 to 38,789 units last month causing a dip in market share to 16.98 percent over 17.10 percent held in October 2020. The Hyundai Venue, Creta and Grand i10 continued to draw in the most attention among the company lineup.

Tata Motors has posted better retail sales in October 2021. Sales which had stood at 18,822 units in October 2020 increased to 25,748 unit in the past month. This also related to a significant increase in market share from 7.30 percent held in October 2020 to 11.27 percent last month. Tata Motors has been witnessing steady growth in sales particularly where its three top models Nexon, Punch and Altroz are concerned.

Even as Kia India retail sales dipped to 14,231 units in October 2021 from 16,795 units sold in October 2020, that of Mahindra increased to 13,924 units from 12,702 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Mahindra Bolero, XUV300 and the recently introduced XUV700 were major contributors to these retail sales.

Toyota, Renault and Honda

Each of these automakers reported an increase in YoY retail sales. Toyota sales increased to 10,605 units up from 7,223 units retailed in October 2020. Renault India sales also saw an increase from 7,446 units to 8,647 units YoY while Honda Cars reported a marginal increase in retail sales to 8,339 units, up from 8,222 units sold in October 2020.

While Skoda retails increased to 4,940 units last month up from 3,104 units retailed in October 2020, that of Nissan noted a significant rise to 2,768 units in October 2021 up from 662 units retailed in October 2020. MG Motor India and Fiat also reported higher retails while that of Ford India dipped to 1,133 units, down from 4,829 units retailed in October 2020.

In the luxury vehicle segment, Mercedes retail sales increased to 1,001 units, up from 916 units retailed in October 2020. BMW India retail sales stood at 765 units in the past month from 631 units retailed in October 2020.

Jaguar India sales also increased to 174 units while Volvo Auto sales dipped to 120 units from 153 units retailed in October 2020. Porsche and Lamborghini also saw retail sales at 25 units and 4 units respectively in October 2021 up from 23 units and 1 unit sold in the same month of the previous year.