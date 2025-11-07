Car Retail Sales Oct 2025 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Skoda VW, Honda, MG

Car sales showed off a strong YoY and MoM growth in October 2025, spurred on by favourable factors of lower GST taxes and festive offers

FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association) showed off a strong retail sales report for October 2025. Every segment has reported improved retail sales (dealer to customer) on account of the new GST tax structure that came into effect from 22nd Sept 2025. In the first full month of these new tax norms, buyers headed towards company showrooms while festive buying was also at its zenith. Most automakers had also extended special discounts and exchange schemes across range further added to the buying frenzy.

Overall retail sales grew by 40.5% with car and two wheeler sales at all-time highs. While car sales grew by 11.35% YoY, two wheeler sales were up 51.76% while commercial vehicles also ended the month with a 17.69% YoY growth. Here we list out car sales and their performance last month.

Car Retail Sales Oct 2025 – YoY Vs MoM

Taking into account car sales in the past month, numbers improved by 11.35% YoY to 5,57,373 units, up from 5,00,578 units sold in Oct 2024. It was a hefty MoM growth of 86.18% over 2,99,369 unit sales of Sept 2025. Maruti Suzuki maintained market leadership with a 42.98% share. Sales grew to 2,39,567 units, up from 2,03,347 units sold in Oct 2024. It was the company’s compact and UV segments that continued their upward trajectory.

In a second spot was Tata Motors, a position it has retained both in Sept and Oct. The company accounted for retail sales of 75,352 unit sales last month. It was a strong improvement over 66,903 units sold in Oct 2024 with Tata Motors commanding a 13.52% market share.

Mahindra also ended Oct 2025 sales on a positive note with 67,918 units sold in the said month. This was a YoY growth from 62,342 units sold in the same month last year. However, the company witnessed a dip in market share from 12.45% to 12.19%. It was followed by Hyundai that suffered a YoY decline to 65,442 units from 70,230 units sold in Sept 2024.

Toyota sales grew to 34,868 units from 30,569 units YoY while Kia India sales improved to 32,961 units, a steep rise from 29,808 units sold in Oct 2024. Skoda VW Group sales were up at 12,202 units from 9,022 units YoY while Honda Cars suffered a marginal YoY setback to 7,232 units in Oct 2025 from 7,393 units sold in the corresponding period of last year. MG Motor sales dipped to 5,819 units from 5,905 units YoY.

Renault sales stood at 5,056 units last month from 4,481 unit sales of Oct 2024. There is the new 2026 Duster that will launch on 26th Jan 2026. Lower down the sale list was Nissan with a YoY decline in retail sales. Numbers fell to 2,562 units from 2,711 units. Force Motors sales went up significantly to 1,391 units in Oct 2025 from 736 unit sales in Oct 2024. There was also the Stellantis Group (Jeep and Citroen) with 1,306 unit sales last month, a YoY growth over 1,298 units sold in Oct 2024.

Luxury Car Sales Sept 2025

Mercedes suffered a YoY de-growth to 1,854 units from 1,929 units. BMW India was also another luxury car maker to account for lower sales in the past month at 1,483 units whereas there had been 1,636 units sold in the same month last year. Jaguar Land Rover sales declined from 545 units to 449 units last month, down 18%.