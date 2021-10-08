Car Retail Sales Sep 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Renault, Honda, Ford, Nissan

A total of 2.33 lakh cars were sold in India last month as opposed to 2 lakh cars sold in September last year

Sales of passenger vehicles (PV) have taken a huge hit in the last few months and the sob story continues as the market entered the last quarter of the 2021 calendar year. This mainly has to do with the semiconductor chip shortage which has been reeling its effects on a wide range of industries globally for many months now.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has stated that the current crisis is expected to continue for the next two quarters. As of now, dealers are unable to fulfill customer demands due to a mismatch of demand and supply resulting in long waiting periods.

Reasons for Low Sales Volume

FADA estimates that vehicle inventory at dealerships across the country has dipped to as low as 15-20 days during the current fiscal. With skyrocketing fuel prices and a drop in purchasing power, entry-level customers in rural India are keeping themselves away from fulfilling their mobility needs. That said, the PV segment recorded a cumulative sales volume of 2,33,308 units in September this year.

This is almost 33,000 units more than the sales volume registered during the same period last year. The largest contributor to this segment was Maruti Suzuki which recorded a monthly sales figure of 99,002 units last month. During September last year, this figure stood at 99,776 units. Market share (MS) of the Indo-Japanese carmaker dipped from almost 50 percent to 42.43 percent.

Car Retail Sales Sep 2021

Maruti was followed by its nearest rival Hyundai which registered a volume of 40,691 units in September this year as opposed to 36,068 units sold during the same period last year. Tata Motors witnessed a sizable jump in sales volume last month as it was able to dispatch 23,510 units last month instead of 16,024 units. The homegrown carmaker also grew its MS from 8 percent to 10 percent.

Passenger Vehicle OEM SEP’21 Market Share (%), SEP’21 MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 99,002 42.43% HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA LTD 40,691 17.44% TATA MOTORS LTD 23,510 10.08% MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED 14,806 6.35% KIA MOTORS INDIA PVT LTD 13,294 5.70% TOYOTA KIRLOSKAR MOTOR PVT LTD 10,439 4.47% RENAULT INDIA PVT LTD 8,028 3.44% HONDA CARS INDIA LTD 7,181 3.08% SKODA AUTO VOLKSWAGEN GROUP 4,073 1.75% SKODA AUTO VOLKSWAGEN INDIA PVT LTD 3,830 1.64% VOLKSWAGEN AG/INDIA PVT. LTD. 138 0.06% AUDI AG 104 0.04% SKODA AUTO INDIA/AS PVT LTD 1 0.00% MG MOTOR INDIA PVT LTD 2,872 1.23% NISSAN MOTOR INDIA PVT LTD 2,864 1.23% FORD INDIA PVT LTD 1,900 0.81% MERCEDES -BENZ GROUP 1,150 0.49% MERCEDES-BENZ INDIA PVT LTD 1,067 0.46% MERCEDES -BENZ AG 68 0.03% DAIMLER AG 15 0.01% FIAT INDIA AUTOMOBILES PVT LTD 1,001 0.43% BMW INDIA PVT LTD 803 0.34% JAGUAR LAND ROVER INDIA LIMITED 212 0.09% VOLVO AUTO INDIA PVT LTD 149 0.06% FORCE MOTORS LIMITED, A FIRODIA ENTERPRISE 102 0.04% PCA AUTOMOBILES INDIA PVT LTD 46 0.02% PORSCHE AG GERMANY 43 0.02% AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI S.P.A 8 0.00% BENTLEY MOTORS LTD 1 0.00% ROLLS ROYCE 1 0.00% Others 1,132 0.49% Total 2,33,308 100.00%

Mahindra sold 14,806 cars last month as compared to 11,267 units sold in September 2020. MS of Mahindra grew from 5.62 percent to 6.35 percent. Kia, Toyota, Renault and Honda sold 13,294 units, 10,439 units, 8,028 units and 7,181 units respectively.

The SKODA AUTO VOLKSWAGEN Group dispatched a total of 4,073 units across the country last month. This figure includes models from all three brands- Skoda, Volkswagen and Audi.

PV growth in last two quarters

A total of 12,34,340 units from the PV segment were sold during the first half of the current fiscal year (Apr-Sept 2021) which has resulted in almost a 70 percent YoY growth. During the same period of last financial year, 7,26,289 units of PVs were sold. However, in comparison to the first half of FY2019, there has been a marginal YoY decline of almost 2 percent with 12,58,878 units dispatched during the same time.