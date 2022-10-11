Car Retail Sales Sep 2022 – Maruti, Tata, Renault, Nissan, Jeep, Mercedes

Car retail sales stood at 2,60,556 units in September 2022, up from 2,37,502 units sold in September 2021 – Reports FADA

In the previous post, we have covered car wholesales for the month of September 2022. Now, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released car retail sales. FADA President, Mr. Manish Raj Singhania said, PV segment showed a growth of 10% YoY and 44% when compared to Sept’19, a pre-covid month.

Better availability due to easing semi-conductor supply, new launches and feature-rich products kept customers glued to dealerships for getting their favourite vehicles during the festive period. The waiting period continues to range between 3 months to 24 months, especially for SUVs and compact SUVs which have become the absolute choice for today’s customers.”

Leading the sales, we have Maruti Suzuki with 1,03,912 units, up from 99,276 units sold in September 2021. Market share dipped down to 39.88%, from 41.80% in September 2021. Taking 2nd spot, we have Hyundai which saw 39,118 sales in September 2022, down from 41,416 units in September 2021. Market share decreased to 15.01% from 17.44%.

Car Retail Sales September 2022

Tata Motors is the first company in this list to gain a market share of 13.98% from 10.05% in September 2021. Sales are up at 36,435 units from 23,866 units in September 2021. At 22,351 units, Mahindra sales are up from 14,957 units sold last year. Market share rose from 6.30% in September 2021 to 8.58%. Kia takes 5th spot with 18,151 units, up from 13,403 units.

Toyota and Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group sales stood at 12,610 units and 5,972 units respectively. Market share stands at 4.84% and 2.29% up from 4.46% and 1.75% respectively. Honda, Renault & MG saw a drop in sales with numbers standing at 5,883 units, 5,728 units and 2,956 units respectively, down from 7,345 units, 8,047 units and 2,890 units in September 2021.

Market share stood at 2.26%, 2.20% and 1.13% respectively in September 2022 and all three manufacturers lost market share which stood at 3.09%, 3.39% and 1.22% in September 2021. Jeep India saw 1,031 unit sales, up from 1,018 units in September 2021 and registered a small gain. PCA sales stood at 717 units, up from just 46 units sold in September 2021. Credit mainly goes to Citroen C3 for this growth.

Luxury Car Sales Sep 2022

Mercedes-Benz India stands as the No 1 luxury car manufacturer in the country. With 1,004 units sold, Mercedes saw a decline over 1,168 units sold in September 2021. BMW falls next with 852 units sold in September 2022, up from 842 units sold in September 2021.

JLR sold 162 units only, which is a decrease from 218 units sold in September 2021. Now owned by Tata, Jaguar Land Rover offers a host of sedans and SUVs in India. After JLR, we have Volvo with 112 units sold, down from 154 units sold in September 2021. This is followed by Porsche and Lamborghini with 64 and 7 units sold in the month of September 2022.

Ford, Bentley, Rolls Royce and other brands constitute 6 units, 3 units, 2 units and 881 units respectively. In total, Car retail sales September 2022 stood at 2,60,556 units in September 2022, up from 2,37,502 units sold in September 2021. Note: The above numbers do not have figures from MP, LD & TS.