Car Retail Sales Sept 2025 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota

Car retail sales improved by 5.80% on a YoY basis while it was a YTD increase by 3.67%

FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association) has released sales report for September 2025, the first month since the introduction of new GST 2.0 norms. Modest growth has been seen in retail sales (dealer to customer) in the past month. Two wheelers and PV, along with CVs and tractors, showed positive sales growth. In contrast, 3 wheelers and CE sales declined sharply. Buyers availed special festive discounts and a lower GST tax structure also proved to be a major attraction.

Car Sales Sept 2025

In terms of passenger vehicle sales, a total of 2,99,369 units were sold in Sept 2025. This was a 5.80% growth from 2,82,945 units sold in Sept 2024. Month-on-month (MoM) sales fell sharply by 7.39% from 3,23,256 units sold in August 2025. On a YTD basis, car sales showed a strong 3.67% improvement. Sales reached 19,50,586 units in the YTD FY2026 period, up from 18,81,497 units in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki topped sales charts with a 41.17% market share. Sales in the past month improved to 1,23,242 units, up from 1,15,530 units sold in Sept 2024. Maruti expects to improve its sales count from the current month as the new Victoris SUV garners much attention. Bookings have crossed the 25,000 unit mark. The waiting period has been extended to around 10 weeks.

Tata Motors was at No. 2. It gained two positions over both Mahindra and Hyundai from its No. 4 position held in Aug 2025. Sales have been the highest ever in September, thanks to its rapidly growing EV portfolio. Sales in the past month stood at 41,151 units, up from 32,586 units sold in Sept 2024. Market share has also improved strongly to 13.75% from 11.52% YoY.

Mahindra sales also ended positively in Sept 2025 at 37,659 units, a YoY growth from 35,863 units sold in the same month last year. Suffering a YoY sales decline was Hyundai Motors as sales dipped to 35,812 units last month. There had been 38,833 units sold in Sept 2024. Market share fell to 11.96% from 13.72% YoY. Despite the sales decline, Hyundai Creta continued to rule SUV sales charts while the Venue too was in strong demand.

A marginal YoY sales decline was also reported for Toyota Kirloskar Motors, sales of which fell to 20,303 units from 20,792 units. Kia India sales improved to 16,727 units from 16,062 units YoY with the newly launched Carnival continuing to find favor from buyers along with the Seltos, Sonet, Syros and Carens.

Skoda Auto also posted a rise in retail sales last month at 6,510 units, a YoY growth from 5,460 units sold in Sept 2024. Market share improved to 2.17% from 1.93%. Sales could be further augmented with the new Octavia vRS spotted ahead of official launch while bookings opened from 6th October 2025.

Lower down the sales list was MG Motor with 4,729 units sold. These were strong YoY sales from 3,069 units sold in Sept 2024. Honda and Renault have suffered sales decline to 3,340 units and 2,517 units respectively. Nissan India sales also fell sharply to 1,319 units in the past month from 2,171 units sold in the same month last year.

Luxury Car Sales Sept 2025

Across the luxury car segment, retail sales improved for BMW India with 1,209 units sold. This was up from 1,086 units sold in Sept 2024. It allowed the company to gain a position above Mercedes Benz, sales of which fell to 1,182 units last month from 1,377 units sold in the same month last year.

Force Motor sales grew to 598 units in Sept 2025 from 555 unit sales of Sept 2024 while BYD India has seen strong demand with 547 unit retail sales last month. BYD had sold only 176 units sold in Sept 2024. Jaguar Land Rover and Citroen completed this sales list with 475 units and 372 units sold last month, each reporting significantly lower YoY sales. There were other OEMs that added 1,677 units to total retail sales, a YoY growth from 1,451 units sold in Sept 2024.