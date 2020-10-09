Car Retail vs Wholesales Sep 2020 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia

Car retail sales Sep 2020 registered growth of 10% while wholesales for same month registered growth of 31%

After witnessing negative YoY growth for several months, car retail sales have turned positive in September. A total of 1,95,665 units were sold, which is YoY growth of 9.81%. Car sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 1,78,189 units.

Diff between retail and wholesales – Retail sales are those which are registered as cars sold to customer via dealer. Wholesales are those which are registered as sold from company to dealer.

Maruti Suzuki leads

No surprises at number one, as Maruti Suzuki continues to be the dominant player in PV segment. The company has registered positive YoY growth, with sales rising from 84,927 units in September last year to 97,640 units in September 2020. Maruti’s market share has also increased from 47.66% to 49.90%. The bestsellers for Maruti in September include Swift, Baleno, Alto, Wagon R, Dzire, Eeco, Ertiga, Brezza, S-Presso and Celerio.

At number two is Hyundai with 35,182 units sold in September. YoY growth is positive, as compared to 31,689 units sold in September last year. The company’s market share has improved marginally from 17.78% to 17.98%. Hyundai’s bestsellers in September include cars like Creta, Grand i10 Nios, i20, and Venue. Hyundai’s top selling car in September was Creta, which also happens to be the top selling SUV in the country.

Car Retail Sales vs Wholesales Sep 2020

At number three is Tata Motors with 15,636 units sold in September. YoY sales have registered impressive growth, as compared to 9,528 units sold in September last year. The company’s market share has also grown significantly from 5.35% to 7.99%. Tata Motors bestsellers in September include cars like Tiago, Nexon, and Altroz. Tata Motors has also taken a lead in the EV space. Its Nexon EV is currently the top selling electric car with more than 60% market share.

At number four is Mahindra with 11,060 units sold in September. YoY sales are negative, as compared to 12,706 units sold in September last year. The company’s market share has dropped to 5.65% from 7.13% in September last year. However, Mahindra sales are expected to improve in the coming months. Recently launched Thar has become the talk of the town and bookings have already crossed 9,000.

Kia moves up to fifth place with 8,021 units sold in September. YoY sales have more than doubled in comparison to 3,080 units sold in September last year. Market share has increased from 1.73% to 4.10%. While Seltos may now be trailing behind Creta, Kia has already created another bestseller with Sonet compact SUV.

Other carmakers in top ten in September include Renault (6,650 units), Honda (5,594), Toyota (5,087), Ford (3,322) and Skoda Auto Volkswagen (1,808). MG Motor is at eleventh place with sales of 1,786 units. Also read – Premium luxury car sales for Sep 2020.

FADA insights

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a number of factors have helped boost car sales in September 2020. These include government’s focus on improving business conditions, availability of new products, easier loan options, and discounts and benefits offered by carmakers.

FADA expects PV sales to improve further in October and November with festivities such as Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali. However, FADA has advised dealers and OEMs to keep a check on inventory levels. FADA said that overenthusiasm in relation to inventory levels can be disastrous if festive sales fall below expectations.