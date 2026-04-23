Car Sales and Market Share FY 26 – Maruti, Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Skoda, MG, Honda

Passenger vehicle sales in India continued to grow in FY 2025-26, with total domestic volumes reaching 46,83,208 units, marking an 8.39% YoY growth compared to 43.2 lakh units in FY25. While the market expanded steadily, the bigger story lies in how market share dynamics are shifting across OEMs.

Car Sales FY 2026

Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership position by a wide margin, selling 18,23,130 units in FY26, up 3.54% YoY. However, despite the growth in volumes, its market share declined to 38.93%, slipping below the 40% mark. This is a significant drop from 51.30% market share in FY2020, indicating a steady erosion of dominance over the past few years. While Maruti continues to lead in absolute volumes, competitors are growing faster and eating into its share.

The biggest gainers in FY26 were Mahindra and Tata Motors, both of which have significantly expanded their presence in the market. Mahindra registered 6,60,276 units, up 19.73% YoY, increasing its market share to 14.10%, compared to just 6.54% in FY2020. This sharp rise has been driven by strong SUV demand across models like Scorpio, Thar and XUV lineup.

Tata Motors followed closely with 6,31,387 units, posting 14.05% growth. Its market share rose to 13.48%, a massive jump from 4.76% in FY2020, supported by both ICE and EV offerings. Hyundai saw a slight decline in volumes, with 5,84,906 units sold (-2.30% YoY), leading to a drop in market share from 17.60% in FY2020 to 12.49% in FY26.

In contrast, Toyota posted strong growth of 18.62% YoY, reaching 3,67,152 units, while its market share increased from 4.14% to 7.84%. Kia also continued its upward trajectory, growing 13.26% YoY to 2,89,035 units, with market share rising to 6.17%, nearly doubling from 3.09% in FY2020.

Lower down the order, Skoda recorded the highest growth at 68.42% YoY, though on a smaller base, reaching 75,555 units. MG Motor also saw healthy growth at 17.31% YoY. On the other hand, Honda (-6.04%), Volkswagen (-11.02%), and Nissan (-12.21%) saw declines in sales. Renault posted modest growth, while Citroen expanded its presence with a 46.96% increase, albeit with low volumes.

Market Share Shift – A Changing Landscape

Comparing FY26 with FY2020 clearly highlights how India’s automotive landscape has evolved over the past few years. Maruti Suzuki’s market share has declined by 12.37 percentage points, while Mahindra and Tata have emerged as major gainers, increasing their share by 7.56 and 8.72 percentage points respectively.

Toyota and Kia have also posted steady gains during this period, strengthening their presence in the market. On the other hand, Hyundai, Honda and Renault have seen a decline in their share. This overall shift reflects a broader transition towards SUVs and more premium offerings, segments where brands like Mahindra and Tata have significantly strengthened their portfolios.