Car Sales April 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, VW, Skoda

Car sales growth remained largely flat in April 2022 at 2.35%; MoM growth down by -8.83%

A total of 2,93,435 units were sold in April 2022, as compared to 2,86,699 units in the corresponding period last year. Sales in March 2022 were at 3,21,847 units. In the top 10 list, six carmakers have registered positive YoY growth. MoM numbers are all in red with the sole exception being Honda that has positive growth.

OEM Car Sales April 2022 – Maruti leads

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the volume game with sales of 1,21,995 units in April. YoY growth is down by -10.22%, as compared to 1,35,879 units sold in April last year. MoM growth has slipped by -8.86%, as compared to 1,33,861 units sold in March 2022. Maruti’s market share is at 41.57%. Just a few years back in pre-Covid times, Maruti used to have a market share of more than 50%.

For the number two spot, it’s a close fight between Hyundai and Tata Motors. While Hyundai leads in numbers in April, Tata has registered strong YoY growth of 65.72%. Hyundai sales were at 44,001 units in April. YoY growth is down by -10.21%, as compared to 49,002 units sold in April last year. MoM growth is marginally down by -1.34%, as compared to 44,600 units sold in March 2022. Hyundai market share in April is at 15%.

Placed at number three in the list, Tata Motors sold 41,587 units in April. Sales in the corresponding period last year were at 25,095 units. MoM growth is marginally down by -1.67%, as compared to 42,293 units sold in March 2022. Market share is at 14.17%. Tata continues to grow strong, riding on the success of cars like Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Harrier and Safari.

Mahindra is fourth with sales of 22,526 units in April. YoY growth is 23.19%, as compared to 18,285 units sold in April last year. MoM growth is down by -18.39%, as compared to 27,603 units sold in March 2022. Market share is at 7.68%. Mahindra’s bestsellers include Thar and XUV700, both of which have long waiting period. Another boost in sales can come from new-gen Scorpio, which is expected to be launched soon.

Kia is fifth with sales of 19,019 units in April. YoY growth is 18.05%, as compared to 16,111 units sold in April last year. MoM growth is down by -15.93%, as compared to 22,622 units sold in March 2022. Kia market share is at 6.48%.

Skoda, Volkswagen register strong growth

Although they have less numbers to show, Skoda and Volkswagen have registered strong YoY growth of 436.11% and 131.38%, respectively. These are the highest YoY growth numbers in April. Skoda’s boost in sales can be attributed to cars like Slavia and Kushaq whereas Volkswagen’s fortunes are coming largely from Taigun.

Toyota is another carmaker that has registered strong YoY growth in April. A total of 15,085 units were sold, as compared to 9,600 units in April last year. YoY growth is at 57.14%. Toyota market share is at 5.14%. Force Motors has also registered strong YoY growth at 102.90%. A total of 280 units were sold in April, as compared to 138 units in April last year.