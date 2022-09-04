Car Sales Aug 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Honda

Car sales increased on a YoY basis by 27.32 percent while MoM sales fell 3.81 percent

Passenger vehicle sales record increased growth in August 2022. This could herald in a more fruitful future in terms of PV sales which has been bogged down by supply challenges that had adversely affected production over the past year and a half. The start of the festive season in India and new product launches could have also had a positive effect on this turn of events.

All the leading automakers in India have noted an increase in sales over the past month. Car sales increased by 27.32 percent YoY in August 2022 to 3,28,307 units up from 2,58,653 units sold in August 2021. This was a 69,654 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand took a fall. It was down by 3.81 percent from 3,41,302 units sold in July 2022 relating to a 12,995 unit volume de-growth.

Car Sales Aug 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited led this list with 1,34,166 units sold in August 2022, up 30.02 percent over 1,03,187 units sold in August 2021. It was however a 6.08 percent de-growth from 1,42,850 units sold in July 2022. Market share of the company which had stood at 40.02 percent in August 2021 increased to 40.87 percent in the past month, however, it had been at 41.85 percent in July 2022. Maruti Suzuki’s new Alto K10 in a brand new avatar is set to take the segment by storm. It comes in at a base price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is being sold via the company’s Arena showrooms.

Hyundai sales grew by 5.64 percent YoY but dipped 1.96 percent MoM. Sales in the past month stood at 49,510 units, up from 46,866 units sold in August 2021. Sales had been at 50,500 units in July 2022. Currently commanding a market share of 15.08 percent, this was a growth over 14.80 percent held in July 2022 but a de-growth of 3.09 percent when compared to 18.18 percent held in August 2021.

Sales of Tata Motors increased by 68.34 percent YoY to 47,166 units, up from 28,018 units sold in August 2021. This was a 19,148 unit volume growth with a 14.37 percent market share up from 13.92 percent share held in July 2022 when sales were down 0.71 percent MoM at 47,505 units but a growth over 10.87 percent share held in August 2021.

Mahindra has posted a YoY and MoM growth in sales in August 2022 to 29,852 units, up 86.89 percent from 15,973 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales were higher by 6.41 percent when compared to 28,053 units sold in July 2022. Market share also improved from 6.19 percent held in August 2021 to 8.22 percent in July 2022 and upwards to 9.09 percent in the past month. Top sellers continued to include the XUV700, Scorpio, Thar, Bolero and XUV300, while the company is also slated to commence deliveries of the new gen Scorpio N from later this month.

Kia, Toyota, Honda, Renault

Kia India sales at 22,322 units in August 2022 saw a 33.27 percent YoY growth over 16,750 units sold in August 2021. This was a 5,572 unit volume growth with a 6.80 percent market share. Sales in July 2022 had stood at 22,022 units relating to a marginal 1.36 percent MoM growth with market share at 6.45 percent.

Toyota sales improved 17.12 percent YoY to 14,959 units, up from 12,772 units sold in August 2022. Market share however dipped to 4.56 percent in the past month from 5.77 percent held in July 2022. Market share in August 2021 had stood at 4.95 percent. Sales in July 2022 had been at 19,693 units, relating to a 24.04 percent MoM de-growth.

Sales of Honda dipped significantly in the past month by 30.49 percent to 7,769 units, down from 11,177 units sold in August 2021. It was a MoM growth of 14.52 percent from 6,784 units sold in July 2022. Market share increased from 1.99 percent held in July 2022 to 2.37 percent in the past month but nowhere close to the 4.33 percent that the company had held in August 2021.

Car OEM Market Share Comparison

Renault suffered a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales stood at 7,012 units in August 2022 down from 9,703 units sold in August 2021. Market share was at 2.14 percent in August 2022 and at 2.09 percent in July 2022. Market share had been at 2.76 percent in August 2021 leading to a 0.63 percent de-growth.

Sales growth of 10.26 percent YoY was reported by Skoda with sales increasing from 3,829 units in August 2021 to 4,222 units in August 2022. Sales had been at 4,447 units in July 2022 relating to a 5.06 percent MoM de-growth. The new Kushaq and the Slavia have been the volume drivers for the company and expected to boost sales in the months ahead.

MG (Retail) stood at 3,823 units in August 2022, down 11.40 percent from 4,315 units sold in August 2021 with a 1.16 percent market share. July 2022 had seen sales of 4,013 units causing a de-growth of 4.73 percent when market share was at 1.18 percent.

Nissan India sales improved by 2.31 percent YoY to 3,283 units from 3,209 units sold in August 2021. Sales in July 2022 had been at 3,667 units causing a10.47 percent MoM de-growth. Market share also fell from 1.07 percent held in July 2022 to 1 percent in August 2022. YoY and MoM de-growth was also seen in the case of Volkswagen to 2,052 units in August 2022, down 29.61 percent from 2,915 units sold in August 2021. It was also a MoM de-growth while market share dipped from 0.85 percent to 0.63 percent in corresponding months.

Jeep and Citroen trailed the list with sales of 1,321 units and 850 units respectively in August 2022 with both posting a YoY growth of 12.62 percent and 1600 percent respectively. Market share stood at 0.40 percent and 0.26 percent respectively, up from 0.34 percent and 0.17 percent held in July 2022.