Car Sales Aug 2025 YoY Vs MoM – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, MG, Skoda, Honda, Renault, VW

Car sales in August saw most automakers report negative growth as buyers defer purchases and await new GST rates

Car wholesales (company to dealer) in August 2025 ended in a dismal note. Most automakers have cited a de-growth in wholesales. Though the current month commenced on a positive note with a surge in festive bookings, the new GST 2.0 reforms announced earlier in the month threw a spanner in the works as buyers delayed purchases. The passenger vehicle segment has witnessed negative growth both on a YoY and MoM basis in August 2025. Wholesales stood at 3,27,719 units as against 3,54,273 units in August 2024. It related to a 7.5% YoY decline. Sales were also significantly lower by 5.5% when compared to 3,46,669 units sold in July 2025.

While Maruti Suzuki continued its No. 1 position with a market share of 40.1%, it found its sales decline to 1,31,278 units in the past month, an 8.2% YoY de-growth from 1,43,075 unit sales of August 2024. MoM sales also fell by 4.7 from 1,37,776 units sold in July 2025. Hyundai, at No. 2 also suffered a YoY decline in sales down to 44,001 units, a drop from 49,525 unit sales of August 2024. MoM saw a marginal 0.1% growth over 43,973 unit sales in the previous month. Market share also declined by 0.6% to 13.4% on a YoY basis.

Tata Motors showed mixed performance. With sales of 41,001 units, the company reported a 7.1% YoY decline from 44,142 units while MoM sales grew by 3.7% over 39,521 units in July 2025. Market share stayed on par at 12.5%. Among the company lineup, it was seen that there was added demand for electric models such as the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV while ICE models took a back step.

Slipping to a No. 4 spot was Mahindra with 39,399 units sold last month. YoY sales declined by 9% from 43,277 unit sales of August 2024 while its MoM performance also ended in the red with a massive 21% decline. There had been 49,871 units sold in July 2025. The company cites constraints in supply chain as reasons for this decline.

Toyota, MG, Skoda – Sales Growth

Three automakers that bucked this negative trend were Toyota, MG and Skoda. Each of these automakers have reported YoY sales growth. Toyota sales at 29,302 units, saw a 2.5% YoY and 0.5% MoM growth. While Kia reported sales at 19,608 units, marking a 12.9% YoY and 11.4% MoM decline, MG Motor India has posted its best ever monthly sales. The company dispatched 6,578 units in the past month, a 43.9% YoY growth over 4,571 units sold in August 2024. However, its MoM sales fell by 1.5% from 6,678 units of July 2025.

Skoda showed the strongest YoY growth at 79.3% to 4,971 units over 2,772 units. MoM sales fell by 10.5%. The company gained 0.7% in terms of market share to 1.5%. Lower down the sales order, Honda sales fell by 27.7% YoY and 4.9% MoM to 3,850 units. Renault also suffered a 0.1% YoY decline to 3,015 units while its MoM sales saw a 17.1% surge over 2,575 units sold in July 2025.

VW sales at 2,719 units suffered a 24% YoY and 15.3% MoM decline. Nissan sales also declined YoY and MoM by 38.8% and 2.5% respectively to 1,384 units. Citroen sales at 403 units dipped by 68.4% YoY and 18.4% MoM while Jeep sales were down to 210 units last month from 304 unit sales of August 2024 and 251 units sold in July 2025.

