Car Sales August 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Toyota, Honda

Car sales increased 11 percent YoY in the past month but dipped 11 percent MoM over sales in July 2021

Passenger vehicle sales in August 2021 increased substantially in view of the upcoming festive season, improved market conditions, a host of new launches and rising demand from rural sectors that has experienced a good monsoon.

Taking top 15 automakers into account, passenger vehicles sales stood at 2.6 lakhs, up 11 percent over 2.34 lakh sold in August 2020. It was however, an 11 percent decline over sales in July 2021 which had stood at 2,94,330 units.

Maruti, Hyundai Maintain Top 2

Topping the sales charts, despite de-growth, was Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Sales dipped 8.7 percent to 1,03,187 units, down from 1,13,033 units sold in August 2020. MoM de-growth stood at 22.8 percent with 1,33,732 units sold in July 2021.

Maruti Suzuki has also seen its market share dip 8.5 percent YoY from 48.3 percent held in August 2020 to 39.8 percent in the past month. Sales volumes for August 2021 were affected due to electronic component shortage while sales in August 2020 were impacted in view of the pandemic situation that had resulted in lockdowns during that period.

At No 2 was Hyundai Motors India with a 2.3 percent YoY growth in August 2021 to 46,866 units, up from 45,809 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales however dipped 2.4 percent over 48,042 units sold in July 2021 while market share also fell 1.5 percent from 19.6 percent held in August 2020 to 18.1 percent in the past month. Hyundai now gears up for launch of the new Casper micro SUV. Post launch, the new Casper will take on the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Tata, Kia and Mahindra

Tata Motors also reported an increase in sales by as much as 50.8 percent YoY. Sales in August 2020 which had stood at 18,583 units, increased to 28,017 units in the past month. Best sellers in the past month included Nexon, Altroz and Tiago while Harrier and Safar. On a MoM basis, however, the company suffered de-growth of 7.2 percent over 30,184 units sold in July 2021. Market share of the company increased 2.9 percent YoY from 7.9 percent held in August 2020 to 10.8 percent in the past month.

For the month of September, Tata Motors plans to cut down production in view of shortage in availability of semi-conductors. However, the company did not specify either quantum or dates of output cut.

Kia India clocked 16,750 unit sales for August 2021. Seltos was its highest selling model with 8,619 units sold followed by the Sonet and Carnival with 7,752 units and 379 units sold respectively. This was a 54.3 percent YoY increase over 10,853 units sold in August 2020. On a MoM basis as well the company has reported growth which stood at 11.5 percent over 15,016 units sold in July 2021.

Mahindra has reported growth of 17.7 percent on a YoY basis to 15,786 units, while MoM sales dipped 24.1 percent as compared to 20,797 units sold in July 2021. Market share rose 0.4 percent from 5.7 percent to 6.1 percent YoY.

Toyota, Honda, Renault

Toyota and Renault posted MoM de-growth in August 2021 down 2.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively even as YoY sales increased substantially by 129.9 percent and 20.4 percent respectively. Honda sales increased significantly by 48.6 percent YoY to 11,177 units sold in August 2021 up from 7,509 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales increase stood at 84.6 percent over 6,005 units sold in July 202 while YoY market share increased 1.1 percent from 3.2 percent held in August 2020 to 4.3 percent in the past month. Top performers in the past month were the new Amaze and City sedan along with Jazz and WRV.

At No 9 and 11, MG Motor and Nissan also posted YoY growth while sales dipped on a MoM basis. Skoda at No. 10, on the other hand noted a 281.8 percent increase YoY to 3,829 units. MoM sales also grew 24.3 percent over 3,080 units sold in July 2021. 70 percent of Skoda sales came from the Kushaq. Skoda Kushaq now commands a waiting period of 2 months and has already amassed bookings to the tune of 6,000 units in August 2021.

Volkswagen and Jeep India sales also increased YoY while Ford sales dipped 68.1 percent YoY to 1,508 units sold in August 2021 down from 4,731 units sold in the same month of the previous year.