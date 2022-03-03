Car Sales Feb 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Nissan

Skoda and VW have posted outstanding sales growth while increase in sales for Mahindra have been particularly noteworthy in the past month

Automakers in India continued to face severe shortage of semiconductor chips during February 2022 affecting both production and timely deliveries. This led most automakers to post negative sales though some ended the month on a more positive note. There has been a marked increase in buying intent of customers as can be seen from the bookings received by carmakers.

A total of 3,02,857 PVs were sold in India in February 2022 relating to a 1.9 percent YoY de-growth over 3,08,611 units sold in February 2021. MoM sales performed better with an increase of 2.7 percent as against 2,94,869 units sold in January 2022.

Car Sales Feb 2022 – Maruti Suzuki Tops List

Once again it was Maruti Suzuki that topped the list with 1,33,948 units sold last month, down 7.5 percent over 1,44,761 units sold in February 2021. It was a MoM growth of 3.9 percent from 1,28,924 units sold in January 2022. Market share however dipped from 46.9 percent held in February 2021 to 44.2 percent last month. Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Baleno and WagonR and has a spate of upcoming launches such as the new gen Brezza, Alto, Baleno CNG, Brezza CNG, Swift CNG, Dzire CNG – which could help increase sales over the next couple of months.

Hyundai India retained its second position on the list. Sales dipped 14.6 percent YoY to 44,050 units, down from 51,600 units sold in February 2021. Reduced sales last month saw market share of the company dip from 16.7 percent held in Feb 2021 to 14.5 percent in the past month. Sales remained flat on a MoM basis over 44.022 units sold in January 2022. Upcoming Hyundai launches include Creta facelift, Venue facelift, new gen Tucson.

At No.3, Tata Motors has seen its sales increase 46.9 percent on a YoY basis to 39,980 units, up from 27,224 units sold in February 2021. It was however a MoM de-growth over 40,780 units sold in January 2022 while market share increased to 13.2 percent. Tata Nexon SUV remained a favourite in the company lineup while the company has now added the Kaziranga Edition along with 4 new variants of the Nexon and a new Blue colour scheme.

Mahindra Sales YoY and MoM Increase

Mahindra’s sales in the past month were outstanding. The company reported an increase both in domestic sales and exports with February 2022 sales their highest ever. Sales in the past month stood at 27,563 units, up 79.2 percent YoY over 15,380 units sold in February 2021. MoM sales increased 38.8 percent from 19,860 units sold in January 2022. This led to a significant increase in market share to 9.1 percent last month over 5 percent held in February 2021. Mahindra found the most demand for recently launched Thar and XUV700.

At No. 5 was Kia Motors with sales of 18,121 units last month, up 8.5 percent over 16,702 units sold in February 2021. The recently launched Carens added 5,109 units to total sales. MoM sales dipped 6.2 percent from 19,319 units sold in January 2022. Toyota (8,745 units), Honda (7,187 units) and Renault (6,568 units) have each posted YoY de-growth while Toyota saw better MoM sales up 19.3 percent over 7,328 units sold in January 2022.

MG Motor India posted a 4.6 percent YoY growth to 4,528 units in February 2022 and MoM growth of 5.2 percent over 4,306 units sold in January 2022. The MG Hector in particular has brought in rich rewards to the company with sales crossing 72,500 units, following launch in June 2019. MG is also set to bring in the new ZS EV facelift that promises to come in with a larger battery and longer range.

Skoda and Volkswagen have noted outstanding demand in the past month. Sales of Skoda increased 427.9 percent YoY to 4,503 units up from 853 units sold in February 2021 while MoM sales increased 49.7 percent over 3,009 units sold in January 2022. Kushaq and new Slavia have helped increase sales.

VW sales were up 84.3 percent on a YoY basis to 4,028 units and 14.3 percent MoM over 3,523 units sold in January 2022. New Volkswagen Virtus has been teased. It is a successor to the Vento and will compete with the new Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in its segment. Nissan India and Jeep posted sales of 2,456 units and 1,020 units respectively with YoY de-growth while Citroen sales stood at 59 units last month.