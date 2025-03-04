Car Sales Feb 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, Kia, Honda, Skoda, MG, VW

The Indian automobile industry registered total sales of 3,80,691 units in February 2025, reflecting a 2.29% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 3,72,178 units sold in February 2024. While some manufacturers recorded notable growth, others saw a decline in their year-on-year sales performance.

Car Sales Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Suzuki maintained its dominance in the market with 1,60,791 units sold, a marginal 0.32% increase over 1,60,272 units in February 2024. Mahindra continued its upward trajectory with 50,420 units sold, marking a strong 18.91% growth YoY, driven by the sustained demand for its SUV lineup. Toyota also saw a 13.36% YoY increase, selling 26,414 units compared to 23,300 units last year, while Kia recorded a robust 23.89% growth, delivering 25,026 units, up from 20,200 units in February 2024.

On the other hand, Hyundai experienced a 4.93% YoY decline, selling 47,727 units compared to 50,201 units last year. Tata Motors faced a 9.43% drop, selling 46,437 units, down from 51,270 units in the same period last year. Honda saw the sharpest decline among major manufacturers, with 5,616 units sold, reflecting a 21.37% dip from 7,142 units in February 2024.

Among other brands, Skoda reported an impressive 147.69% YoY growth, selling 5,583 units compared to 2,254 units last year. Volkswagen registered a 3.01% growth, with 3,110 units sold, slightly up from 3,019 units. However, MG Motor India saw a 11.69% drop, recording 4,002 units against 4,532 units in February 2024. Meanwhile, Renault faced a 34.41% decline, selling 2,676 units compared to 4,080 units last year. Nissan also saw a 15.50% drop, with sales reducing to 2,328 units from 2,755 units. Citroën registered 293 units, down by 11.48% YoY, while Jeep recorded 268 units, marking a 36.34% decline over its 421 units in February 2024.

Car Sales Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

The Indian car market saw a month-on-month (MoM) decline of 5.19%, with total February sales at 3,80,691 units, down from 4,01,538 units in January 2025. Maruti Suzuki, the market leader, registered 1,60,791 units in February, marking a 7.38% decline from 1,73,599 units in January. Similarly, Hyundai saw a 11.62% drop, selling 47,727 units compared to 54,003 units the previous month. Tata Motors also recorded a 3.41% dip, with 46,437 units sold, down from 48,075 units in January. Honda saw an even sharper fall of 7.98%, selling 5,616 units, compared to 6,103 units in January.

Among other brands, MG Motor India (-10.17%), Volkswagen (-7.00%), Renault (-3.74%), Nissan (-3.16%), and Jeep (-13.55%) also reported MoM sales drops. Citroën experienced the biggest decline, with sales falling 37.66% MoM, from 470 units in January to 293 units in February. While most brands recorded a decline, Skoda was a standout performer, registering a strong 35.08% growth MoM, selling 5,583 units in February compared to 4,133 units in January. Toyota also showed resilience, growing 0.90% MoM, with 26,414 units sold versus 26,178 in January. Kia, on the other hand, remained stable, selling 25,026 units, just one unit more than in January.

Market Share Update

In February 2025, the Indian automobile market witnessed shifts in market share as Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, and Skoda gained ground, while Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Honda saw a decline compared to February 2024. Maruti Suzuki remained the market leader with 42.24% share, but it recorded a drop of 0.83% YoY from 43.06% in February 2024.

Hyundai also faced a decline, with its market share shrinking to 12.54% from 13.49% last year (-0.95% YoY). Tata Motors saw an even sharper decline, losing 1.58% market share, dropping from 13.78% to 12.20% YoY. Other brands facing a dip in market share included Honda (-0.44%), MG Motor (-0.17%), Renault (-0.39%), Nissan (-0.13%), Citroën (-0.01%), and Jeep (-0.04%).

Mahindra gained 1.85% market share YoY, rising from 11.39% in February 2024 to 13.24% in February 2025, solidifying its second-place position in the Indian market. Kia also registered strong growth, increasing its share from 5.43% to 6.57% (+1.15%), driven by strong demand for SUVs. Toyota grew its market share by 0.68%, rising from 6.26% to 6.94%, while Skoda saw one of the highest jumps, nearly doubling its market share from 0.61% to 1.47% YoY (+0.86%). Volkswagen also recorded a marginal increase of 0.01%, maintaining a stable position in the market.