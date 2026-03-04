Car Sales Feb 2026 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Skoda, Honda, MG, Renault

India’s passenger vehicle market continued to expand in February 2026, with total domestic sales reaching 4,20,523 units, registering a 10.46% year-on-year growth compared to 3,80,689 units in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 7.09% from 4,52,589 units recorded in January 2026, reflecting a typical moderation after strong January dispatches.

Car Sales Feb 2026

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the market with 1,61,000 units sold in February 2026. While the brand maintained its strong lead, YoY growth remained largely flat at 0.13%, indicating stable demand across its portfolio. Tata Motors emerged as one of the biggest gainers during the month with 62,239 units, registering a 34.03% YoY growth. The company benefited from strong demand for its SUV lineup and electric vehicles.

Close behind was Mahindra, which reported 60,018 units, posting a healthy 19.04% YoY growth, driven largely by sustained demand for models such as Scorpio and other SUVs. Hyundai Motor India recorded 52,407 units in February 2026, reflecting a 9.81% YoY increase. The brand continued to hold the fourth position in the market.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported 30,737 units, registering a 16.37% YoY growth, supported by strong demand for its SUV and MPV lineup. Kia India sold 27,610 units, posting a 10.33% YoY growth, with models like Sonet, Seltos and Carens continuing to drive volumes. All of top 6 OEMs registered sales of over 27k units last month, with a market share of 93.7%, while remaining 8 OEMs in the list have registered combined sales if under 27k.

Skoda, MG & Renault Post Healthy Growth

Among mid-volume brands, Skoda Auto India recorded 6,361 units, up 13.94% YoY, while MG Motor India posted 4,957 units, registering 23.86% growth. Renault India saw sales rise to 3,495 units, marking a 30.61% YoY increase, reflecting improved traction for its existing lineup.

Citroen India reported the highest growth rate among all brands, with sales jumping 254.48% YoY to 950 units, although on a smaller base. Honda Cars India posted 5,629 units, with marginal growth of 0.23% YoY. On the other hand, Volkswagen saw sales decline 15.14% YoY to 2,639 units, while Nissan India reported 2,230 units, down 4.21% YoY. Jeep India also recorded a decline, with 251 units sold, down 14.33% compared to last year.

Market Overview

While overall passenger vehicle sales remain on a positive growth trajectory, the month-on-month decline across several major OEMs indicates some demand moderation after January’s strong performance. Growth in February was largely driven by SUV demand, which continues to dominate the Indian car market. With the fiscal year nearing its close, March 2026 sales will play a crucial role in determining the final FY26 performance for automakers in India.