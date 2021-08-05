Car Sales July 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Nissan, Skoda, VW

Car Sales Stay Buoyant In July 2021 – Both YoY and MoM sales have registered positive growth in July 2021

A total of 2,94,330 units were sold in July 2021. YoY growth is at 48.94%, as compared to 1,97,610 units in July last year. With the exception of Ford, all other carmakers have registered positive YoY growth. MoM growth is at 15.12%, as compared to 2,55,673 units sold in June 2021. Only Ford and Citroen have negative MoM numbers.

Maruti leads

Maruti Suzuki continues to lead, registering sales of 1,33,732 units in July. YoY numbers have improved by 36.79%, as compared to 97,768 units sold in July last year. MoM growth is at 7.61%, as compared to 1,24,280 units sold in June 2021. Maruti’s market share is at 45.44%.

To maintain its lead, Maruti is working proactively to introduce its next-gen cars. The company has also lined up investments worth Rs 18,000 crore for setting up a new factory. This will be a mega facility that will be able to produce 10 lakh units per annum when fully complete. This facility is likely to come up in Haryana.

Hyundai is at number two with sales of 48,042 units in July. YoY growth is 25.76%, as compared to 38,200 units sold in July last year. Mom growth is 18.63%, as compared to 40,496 units sold in June 2021. Market share is at 16.32%.

To boost sales, the South Korean company will be launching multiple new products in the future. One of these is Casper micro UV that will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and upcoming Tata HBX. Hyundai Stargazer MPV could also be launched, which will take on Maruti Ertiga.

Tata doubles YoY sales

At number three is Tata Motors with sales of 30,184 units in July. YoY growth is up 101.07%, as compared to 15,012 units sold in July last year. MoM numbers have improved by 25.19%, as compared to 24,110 units sold in June 2021. Market share is at 10.26%.

Tata currently has multiple bestsellers in its portfolio including Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari. Tata’s next offering is likely to be HBX mini SUV. For July 2021, Nexon recorded its highest ever monthly sales till date.

Mahindra is next with sales of 20,797 units in July. YoY growth is 90.73%, as compared to 10,904 units sold in July last year. MoM growth is 22.96%, as compared to 16,913 units sold in June 2021. Mahindra market share is 7.07% in July.

At fifth place in the list is Kia with sales of 15,016 units in July. YoY growth is 76.62%, as compared to 8,502 units sold in July last year. MoM numbers are almost equal with just a single unit gain in July. Kia market share is at 5.10%. Other OEMs in top ten list include Toyota (13,103 units), Renault (9,787), Honda (6,055), Nissan (4,259) and MG (Retail) (4,225).