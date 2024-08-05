Car Sales July 2024 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, Honda, MG, VW, Skoda

Maruti continues to dominate at No 1, Hyundai maintains No 2 – Mahindra catching up to Tata Motors for No 3

The Indian car market in July 2024 displayed a mixed performance across various brands. Total car sales for the month were 3,43,026 units, a slight decline of 2.52% compared to 3,51,908 units in July 2023.

Car Sales July 2024 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Suzuki, with a commanding 40.07% market share, sold 1,37,463 units in July 2024. Despite leading the market, Maruti faced a significant year-on-year (YoY) decline of 9.64%, with 14,663 fewer units sold compared to July 2023. Hyundai, the second-largest player, maintained a 14.29% market share by selling 49,013 units. The brand experienced a marginal YoY decline of 3.33%, translating to 1,688 fewer units sold compared to the same month last year.

Tata Motors secured a 13.04% market share with 44,727 units sold in July 2024. The company saw a 6.09% decline in sales, with 2,903 fewer units sold compared to July 2023. Mahindra emerged as a strong performer, achieving a notable 14.96% YoY growth. The company sold 41,623 units, an increase of 5,418 units from the previous year, capturing a 12.13% market share.

Toyota recorded the highest YoY growth among the top players, with an impressive 42.27% increase in sales. The company sold 29,533 units, 8,774 more than in July 2023, securing an 8.61% market share. Kia demonstrated steady growth with a 2.52% increase in sales. The brand sold 20,507 units compared to 20,002 units in July 2023, holding a 5.98% market share. Honda saw a slight decline of 4.93% in sales, selling 4,624 units in July 2024 compared to 4,864 units in July 2023. The brand holds a 1.35% market share.

MG (Retail) experienced a decline of 8.78%, selling 4,572 units in July 2024 compared to 5,012 units in July 2023. This accounts for a 1.33% market share. Volkswagen faced a 10.67% decline in sales, with 3,407 units sold in July 2024 compared to 3,814 units in July 2023. VW’s market share stands at 0.99%. Renault saw a substantial YoY decline of 21.49%, selling 2,832 units in July 2024 compared to 3,607 units in July 2023, capturing a 0.83% market share.

Skoda experienced the steepest decline among the brands, with a 50.01% drop in sales. The brand sold 2,103 units in July 2024 compared to 4,207 units in July 2023, holding a 0.61% market share. Nissan saw a modest decline of 6.55% in sales, selling 2,011 units in July 2024 compared to 2,152 units in July 2023. Nissan’s market share is 0.59%.

Citroen experienced a decline of 13.66% in sales, with 335 units sold in July 2024 compared to 388 units in July 2023, holding a 0.10% market share. Jeep faced a significant decline of 37.41% in sales, selling 276 units in July 2024 compared to 441 units in July 2023. Jeep’s market share stands at 0.08%.

Overall Market Performance

The overall car market in India saw a 2.52% decline in sales in July 2024, with total units sold decreasing by 8,882 compared to July 2023. While brands like Mahindra and Toyota showed strong growth, others like Maruti Suzuki and Skoda faced notable declines. This mixed performance highlights the dynamic and competitive nature of the Indian automotive market.