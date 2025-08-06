Car Sales July 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, Kia, MG, Skoda, Honda, VW

Car sales in India for July 2025 saw a moderate year-on-year growth of 1.06%, with total dispatches standing at 3,46,669 units compared to 3,43,026 units in July 2024. Month-on-month (MoM), the industry posted a strong growth of 9.1%, with July volumes rising from 3,17,757 units in June 2025, led by a surge in demand during the monsoon season.

Car Sales July 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Suzuki retained its top spot with July 2025 sales of 1,37,776 units, a marginal YoY increase of 313 units over July 2024. MoM growth was more significant, with volumes rising by 18,870 units compared to June 2025. At No 2, Mahindra recorded an impressive YoY growth of 19.8%, with July 2025 sales at 49,871 units, up by 8,248 units over July 2024. MoM, the company posted a 5.4% increase with 2,565 additional units sold compared to June 2025.

Hyundai posted sales of 43,973 units in July 2025, marking a YoY decline of 10.3% or 5,040 units. On a MoM basis, volumes remained virtually flat with a minor dip of 51 units compared to June. Tata Motors reported 39,521 units in July 2025, down 11.6% YoY (5,206 units) and 6.5% MoM (2,438 units up from June).

Toyota sold 29,159 units in July 2025, registering a minor YoY dip of 374 units. MoM, Toyota saw a growth of 10.2%, adding 2,706 units over June 2025. Kia posted 22,135 units in July 2025, up 1,628 units YoY and 1,510 units MoM. MG Motor recorded 6,678 units, registering a YoY growth of 46% (2,106 units) and MoM growth of 14.5% (849 units).

Skoda was among the highest YoY gainers, selling 5,554 units, up 3,451 units from July 2024 – a massive 164% growth, thanks to Kylaq. MoM sales also rose by 540 units. Honda sold 4,050 units in July 2025, a YoY decline of 574 units and MoM dip of 568 units. VW recorded 3,212 units in July 2025, a YoY dip of 195 units, but a MoM increase of 123 units.

Renault saw a YoY drop of 257 units and MoM decline of 50 units, with 2,575 units sold in July 2025. The recently launched new Triber could help boost sales in coming months. Nissan registered 1,420 units, down 591 units YoY but up 107 units MoM. Magnite continues to be the sole volume driver, which got the new Kuro edition today.

Citroen sold 494 units, marking a YoY growth of 159 units, but MoM decline of 116 units. Jeep registered 251 units, down 25 units YoY and 11 units MoM, with limited product action affecting volumes. Total passenger vehicle sales in July 2025 stood at 3,46,669 units, up 3,643 units YoY, and a solid 28,912 units MoM increase, signaling a healthy start to the second quarter of FY26.