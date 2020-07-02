Car sales June 2020 vs May – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Toyota, Ford, Honda

In June 2020, the Indian four-wheeler market sold 1,17,003 units in comparison to 2,26,163 units a year before

The Indian automotive industry is making a slow recovery from COVID-19 and its lockdown protocols even though the pandemic has not left the country. Sales are still on the lower side compared to pre-COVID days but substantially better than the initial phases of lockdown. In fact, domestic sales had dropped as low as zero units in April 2020.

To make the best out of the worst, major automakers introduced online sales platforms over the past few months. The ‘virtual showrooms’ were opened with exclusive offers and related benefits to attract potential buyers. They will not affect the sales of existing dealerships as the user would be redirected to the nearest dealer (or any other outlet in preference) at the end of the purchase process. Test drives and deliveries can be carried out at the customer’s residence in a safe and sanitised environment.

The four-wheeler sales chart of June 2020 witnessed a fall of 47.8% compared to that of the same month, a year before. 1,17,044 units were sold last month as against 2,24,218 units in June 2019 — a difference of 1,07,174 units.

Car sales June 2020 vs June 2019

Unsurprisingly, Maruti Suzuki came at the top with 51,274 units in sales and a decline of 53.81%. South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor India followed at more than half this figure (21,320 units) and witnessed a sales slump of 49.25%. Tata Motors hit 11,419 units in June 2020 compared to 13,351 units or 14.47% more back in June 2019. Mahindra garnered 8,075 units and went through a loss of 57.11%. Kia Motors India, on the other hand, marked 7,275 units with no previous data to compare with being a newcomer.

Renault faced the least sales decline on the chart at 14.19%. The French automaker sold 4,634 units in June 2020. Toyota Kirloskar Motor could sell only 3,866 units (-63.54%) last month as against 10,603 units a year ago. Ford India registered 2,639 units compared to 5,333 units back in June 2019. MG Motor India, another newcomer on the list, sold 2,012 vehicles in June 2020.

Volkswagen India capped sales at 1,510 units and reported a negative difference of 39.10%. Following the German automaker is Honda Car India at 1,398 units and 86.45% loss (the highest for an individual brand). The company will make up for this with the all-new Honda City.

In June 2020, Skoda Auto and Nissan India registered 790 units (-19.96%) and 576 units (-81.28%), respectively. Finally on the list comes Jeep (under FCA India) at 256 units and a sales decline of 58.48%. Other lesser-known brands collectively sold 150 units; 1,795 units or 92.29% less than June 2019.

Car sales June 2020 vs May 2020