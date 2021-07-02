Car Sales June 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault, Ford

Car sales have bounced back strongly in June with all manufacturers reporting positive MoM growth

In encouraging signs for the auto sector and economy, car sales have registered strong growth in June. A total of 2.55 lakh units were sold in the month, as compared to 1.17 lakh units in June last year. YoY growth is 119%. MoM growth is at 148%, as compared to 1.03 lakh units sold in May 2021. With the exception of Skoda, all carmakers have registered positive YoY growth.

Maruti leads; gains market share

Maruti Suzuki is among the top gainers in June. The company sold a total of 124,280 units, which is YoY growth of 142%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 51,274 units. Maruti’s MoM growth is even higher at 278%, as compared to 32,903 units sold in May 2021.

Another positive development for Maruti is that its market share has increased from 43.9% in June last year to 48.6% in June 2021. Maruti’s bestsellers continue to be its mini and compact cars such as Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, and Baleno.

At number two is Hyundai with sales of 40,496 units in June. YoY growth is 90%, as compared to 21,320 units sold in June last year. MoM numbers are up 62%, as compared to 25,001 units sold in May.

Even though both MoM and YoY numbers are positive, Hyundai market share has gone down from 18.2% in June last year to 15.8% in June 2021. Hyundai’s bestsellers include Creta, i20, NIOS, and Venue. Even newly launched Alcazar has registered good demand.

Tata Motors is at number three with sales of 24,111 units in June. YoY sales are up by 111%, as compared to 11,419 units sold in June last year. MoM growth is up 59%, as compared to 15,180 units sold in May 2021. YoY market share is down slightly; from 9.8% in June last year to 9.4% in June 2021. In the coming years, Tata will be stepping up focus on the EV segment. They have plans to add 10 EVs to its portfolio by 2025.

At number four is Mahindra with sales of 16,913 units in June. YoY growth is at 113%, as compared to 7,959 units sold in June last year. MoM growth is at 111%, as compared to 8,004 units sold in May 2021. Mahindra’s YoY market share is down slightly from 6.8% to 6.6% in June 2021.

Kia is at number five with sales of 15,015 units in June. YoY numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 7,275 units sold in June last year. MoM numbers are up 36%, as compared to 11,050 units sold in May 2021. YoY market share is down from 6.2% to 5.9%.

Toyota MoM sales rise 1144%

In percentage terms, Toyota has registered the highest MoM growth in June. As compared to 707 units in May 2021, sales in June are at 8,798 units. YoY growth is at 128%, as compared to 3,866 units sold in June last year.

Other carmakers in the list include Renault (6,100 units), Ford (4,936), Honda (4,767), MG Motor (3,558), Nissan (3,503), Volkswagen (1,633), Fiat (789), Skoda (734) and Citroen (41).