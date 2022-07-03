Car Sales June 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Honda

June 2022 sees positive growth looking at YoY and MoM reports with Maruti Suzuki leading the charts as always

Even though Maruti Suzuki is leading the charts, it is not in a good position at all. If you take a good look at all the charts pertaining to YoY and MoM growth and market shares, you might see that every single slot Maruti Suzuki is placed in, is denoted in red. Generally speaking, red is bad. Maruti Suzuki is currently like the big blind that is bleeding chips in a high-stake Poker game.

Car Sales June 2022

But still, Maruti Suzuki is a force to be reckoned with and yet shatters every single table with 38.24% market share in June 2022. It faced 1.28% dip YoY and 1.44% dip MoM in June 2022 even with 1,22,685 units sold, damn. It also lost 10.37% market share YoY and 4.05% MoM in June 2022.

Coming to the second spot, we have Hyundai, with 15.27% market share, which had lost this spot to Tata last month. Hyundai had 21% YoY and 15% MoM growth in June 2022. Its market share had a 0.57% dip YoY, but it clawed its way back like a panicked cat to get 0.90% growth MoM.

With a stellar performance in May, Tata rose to 2nd spot. But not so much in June. It takes third spot with positive growth YoY and MoM too. Tata has 14.09% market share in June 2022 with a rise of 4.66% from June 2021 and has lost 0.64% when compared to May 2022.

Next comes Mahindra with 8.38% of market share in June 2022 with 1.76% rise from June 2021 and has lost 0.76% from May 2022. Mahindra records a healthy 58.93% YoY growth but 0.09% dip MoM in June 2022.

Sales Figures & Market Share

Looking at the rest of the list below the top 4, we see that every manufacturer has recorded positive YoY growth in June 2022 over June 2021. Except for Ford, though, which exited the Indian market.

The most impressive figure in this table is from Skoda which recorded a staggering 720.57% growth in June 2022 over June 2021 owing to the Slavia. Second most impressive number is from Jeep with 148% YoY growth in June 2022 owing to the Meridian SUV.

When it comes to MoM growth, except for Honda and VW, every company has recorded positive growth. Most notable among these are Jeep with 111.53% growth MoM and surprisingly, Citroen with 220.83% growth MoM in June 2022 over May 2022. All in all, we have a 25.49% growth YoY and 9% growth MoM in June 2022. It is a fairly remarkable figure for the Indian automotive industry.

When it comes to market share, Kia, Skoda and Toyota have shown good growth YoY and MoM. Speaking about the Indian automotive market, we are seeing steady rise in June 2022 when compared to June 2021 and also going by monthly figures, we are seeing a positive growth.