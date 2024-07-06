HomeCar NewsCar Sales June 2024 - Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, Honda,...

Car Sales June 2024 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, Honda, MG, VW, Skoda

Ashwin Ram N P
Maruti continued to dominate car sales with 40% market share in June 2024 – Hyundai and Tata Motors followed for Top 3

In June 2024, the Indian car market witnessed a modest overall growth of 3.63% compared to the same month last year. Total sales rose to 3,39,415 units from 3,27,539 units in June 2023. Here’s a detailed look at how each brand fared.

Car Sales June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Maruti continues to dominate the market with a robust performance, selling 1,37,160 units in June 2024, a 3.11% increase from last year’s 1,33,027 units. This solidified their market share at 40.41%. Hyundai secured the second position with sales of 50,103 units, marking a slight growth of 0.20% from 50,001 units in June 2023. The brand’s market share now stands at 14.76%. Tata experienced a decline in sales, with 43,524 units sold, down 7.86% from last year’s 47,235 units. This drop reduced their market share to 12.82%.

Car Sales June 2024 vs June 2023 – YoY Comparison

Mahindra showcased significant growth, selling 40,022 units, a 22.82% increase from 32,585 units in June 2023. This impressive performance boosted their market share to 11.79%. Toyota achieved the highest growth rate among the major players, with sales surging by 41.21% to 25,752 units from 18,237 units last year. Their market share now stands at 7.59%. Kia also saw positive growth, selling 21,300 units, up 9.84% from 19,391 units in June 2023. This brought their market share to 6.28%. Honda experienced a downturn, with sales dropping 5.43% to 4,804 units from 5,080 units last year, resulting in a market share of 1.42%.

MG (Retail) saw a decline of 9.39%, with sales falling to 4,644 units from 5,125 units in June 2023. Their market share now stands at 1.37%. Renault faced a significant drop of 34.81%, selling 3,553 units compared to 5,450 units last year. This decreased their market share to 1.05%. Volkswagen (VW) recorded a slight decline in sales, with 3,260 units sold, down 3.95% from 3,394 units in June 2023, and a market share of 0.96%. Skoda saw a substantial drop of 35.30%, with sales falling to 2,566 units from 3,966 units last year, bringing their market share to 0.76%.

Car Market Share June 2024 vs June 2023 – YoY Comparison

Nissan experienced a decline of 17.44%, selling 2,107 units compared to 2,552 units in June 2023, resulting in a market share of 0.62%. Citroen witnessed a significant decrease in sales, with 339 units sold, down 66.20% from 1,003 units last year, and a market share of 0.10%. Jeep also faced a notable decline of 43.00%, selling 281 units compared to 493 units in June 2023, which reduced their market share to 0.08%.

Car Sales June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Month on Month, car sales have declined – dropping by 2.76% compared to May 2024. Maruti retained its top position despite a 4.75% decline in sales, dropping from 1,44,002 units in May 2024 to 1,37,160 units in June 2024. Maruti’s market share decreased slightly to 40.41%. Hyundai saw a positive growth of 1.94%, with sales increasing from 49,151 units in May to 50,103 units in June. This boosted Hyundai’s market share to 14.76%. Tata experienced a 6.79% decline, with sales dropping from 46,697 units in May to 43,524 units in June. Tata’s market share stood at 12.82%.

Mahindra saw a significant drop of 7.40%, with sales falling from 43,218 units in May to 40,022 units in June. The market share for Mahindra was 11.79%. Toyota exhibited strong growth, with sales increasing by 7.48%, from 23,959 units in May to 25,752 units in June. This improved Toyota’s market share to 7.59%. Kia also showed impressive growth, with sales rising by 9.23%, from 19,500 units in May to 21,300 units in June. Kia’s market share increased to 6.28%.

Car Market Share June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Honda experienced a slight decline of 0.37%, with sales dropping from 4,822 units in May to 4,804 units in June. Honda’s market share remained at 1.42%. MG (Retail) saw a decrease of 2.62%, with sales falling from 4,769 units in May to 4,644 units in June. This resulted in a market share of 1.37%. Renault recorded a decline of 4.21%, with sales dropping from 3,709 units in May to 3,553 units in June. Renault’s market share stood at 1.05%.

Volkswagen (VW) had a minor decline of 0.40%, with sales decreasing from 3,273 units in May to 3,260 units in June, maintaining a market share of 0.96%. Skoda experienced a significant decline of 11.03%, with sales dropping from 2,884 units in May to 2,566 units in June. Skoda’s market share was 0.76%. Nissan saw a decrease of 4.70%, with sales falling from 2,211 units in May to 2,107 units in June. Nissan’s market share stood at 0.62%. Citroen faced a major decline of 34.17%, with sales dropping from 515 units in May to 339 units in June. Citroen’s market share was 0.10%. Jeep also experienced a significant decline of 18.31%, with sales falling from 344 units in May to 281 units in June. Jeep’s market share stood at 0.08%.

NoCar SalesJun-24Jun-23DiffGrowth % YoY% Share Jun 24
1Maruti1,37,1601,33,0274,1333.1140.41
2Hyundai50,10350,0011020.2014.76
3Tata43,52447,235-3,711-7.8612.82
4Mahindra40,02232,5857,43722.8211.79
5Toyota25,75218,2377,51541.217.59
6Kia21,30019,3911,9099.846.28
7Honda4,8045,080-276-5.431.42
8MG (Retail)4,6445,125-481-9.391.37
9Renault3,5535,450-1,897-34.811.05
10VW3,2603,394-134-3.950.96
11Skoda2,5663,966-1,400-35.300.76
12Nissan2,1072,552-445-17.440.62
13Citroen3391,003-664-66.200.10
14Jeep281493-212-43.000.08
Total3,39,4153,27,53911,8763.63100.00
