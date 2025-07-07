Car Sales June 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, Kia, MG, Skoda, Honda, VW

The Indian passenger vehicle market reported total sales of 3,17,757 units in June 2025, witnessing a 6.38% decline compared to 3,39,418 units sold in June 2024. Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the charts with 1,18,906 units sold in June 2025, though it saw a notable 13.31% decline compared to 1,37,160 units in June 2024.

Car Sales June 2025 – YoY Comparison

Mahindra maintained strong growth momentum, selling 47,306 units, a robust 18.20% year-on-year growth over 40,022 units last year. Hyundai, with 44,024 units, registered a 12.13% drop from 50,103 units a year ago, while Tata Motors sold 37,083 units, down 14.80% compared to 43,527 units last June.

Toyota managed positive growth, recording 26,453 units in June 2025, up 2.72% from 25,752 units in June 2024. Kia India reported 20,625 units, a minor decline of 3.17% against 21,300 units last year. MG Motor posted impressive gains, growing 25.52% to 5,829 units from 4,644 units. Skoda saw a stellar performance with 5,014 units, almost doubling sales with a 95.40% growth over 2,566 units sold in June 2024.

Honda Cars India retailed 4,618 units in June 2025, marginally lower by 3.87% against 4,804 units last year. Volkswagen posted sales of 3,089 units, down 5.25% from 3,260 units year-on-year. Renault continued to face headwinds with 2,625 units sold, a sharp 26.12% drop from 3,553 units last June.

Nissan’s sales shrank to 1,313 units in June 2025, registering a steep 37.68% decline over 2,107 units sold in June 2024. Citroen, on the other hand, saw a sharp growth of 79.94%, selling 610 units against 339 units last year. Jeep India reported 262 units, slightly lower than the 281 units sold in June 2024, a decline of 6.76%.

Car Sales June 2025 – MoM Comparison

The PV segment registered a month-on-month decline of 9.14% compared to 3,49,713 units in May 2025. Maruti Suzuki led the market with 1,18,906 units in June, but saw volumes drop 12.54% from 1,35,962 units in May. Mahindra posted 47,306 units, also down 9.77% compared to 52,431 units the previous month. Hyundai managed a slight growth, selling 44,024 units in June versus 43,861 units in May, a marginal rise of 0.37%. Tata Motors retailed 37,083 units, marking a 10.77% fall from 41,557 units sold in May.

Toyota reported sales of 26,453 units in June, a decline of 9.66% from 29,280 units in May. Kia recorded 20,625 units, down 7.57% compared to 22,315 units in May. MG saw sales soften to 5,829 units, a drop of 7.53% month-on-month from 6,304 units. Skoda experienced a sharper correction, with sales falling 25.61% to 5,014 units against 6,740 units in May.

Honda registered a positive month, with sales rising 16.91% to 4,618 units from 3,950 units. Volkswagen also grew, selling 3,089 units, up 8.46% from 2,848 units. Renault’s numbers increased to 2,625 units, 4.92% higher than 2,502 units sold in May. Nissan recorded 1,313 units, down 3.03% from 1,354 units in the previous month.

Citroen posted a strong gain, almost doubling its numbers with 610 units in June compared to 333 units in May, reflecting an 83.18% month-on-month growth. Jeep reported 262 units, marginally down 5.07% compared to 276 units last month.