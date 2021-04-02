Car Sales March 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Toyota, Renault, Ford, Honda

Maruti Suzuki’s market share decreased from 54.16 percent in March 2020 to 45.61 percent in March 2021 despite 92 percent YoY growth

With the end of March, the financial year of 2020-21 came to a close. After a problematic start to the year thanks to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, things settled down with businesses resuming in the second half of the year. By March 2021, the automotive industry was almost at par with pre-Covid sales.

Last month, a total of 3,20,547 passenger cars were sold in India surpassing both February 2021 and March 2020 figures. In Feb this year, the industry was able to sell 3,08,611 cars whereas in March last year only 1,40,778 units were sold. This results in MoM growth of 4 percent and staggering YoY growth of 127.7 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Lead Segment

The passenger vehicle space, as usual, was spearheaded by Maruti Suzuki with cumulative sales of 1,46,200 units in March this year as opposed to 1,44,761 units in February this year and 76,240 units in March last year. This resulted in MoM growth of 1 percent and massive YoY growth of 92 percent. Maruti is followed by its closest rival Hyundai with a sales figure of 52,500 units last month.

The figures for the Korean automaker stood at 51,600 units for February this year and 26,300 units for March 2020. This translated to 2 percent MoM growth and an impressive 100 percent YoY growth. The third sport was taken by Tata Motors with cumulative sales of 29,655 units in March this year. The company dispatched 27,224 units and 5,676 units to dealerships in February 2021 and March 2020 respectively which resulted in an MoM growth of 9 percent and YoY growth of a gigantic 422 percent.

Kia, Mahindra, Toyota, Renault Return Strong Numbers

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia came in next at the fourth spot with total sales of 19,100 units last month. The company recorded MoM growth of 14 percent and YoY growth of 123 percent. The fifth spot was taken by Mahindra with a total of 16,700 units dispatched to dealerships in March 2021. The resultant MoM and YoY increase in sales was registered as 9 percent and 427 percent.

Toyota recorded sales of 14,997 units and witnessed an increase in MoM and YoY sales by 7 percent and 114 percent respectively. The seventh spot was taken by Renault which sold 12,356 vehicles last month.

The French carmaker witnessed an MoM growth of 12 percent and YoY growth of 278 percent. Ford followed next with a total sales volume of 7,747 units. The American car brand was able to register an MoM and YoY growth in sales by 34 percent and 120 percent.

Others Show Decent Growth

Auto companies such Honda (7,103 units), MG Motor (5,000 units) and Nissan (4,012 units) recorded substantial YoY growth figures of 92 percent, 229 percent and 229 percent. However, Japanese brands Honda and Nissan recorded negative MoM growths of 24 percent and 5 percent respectively. Whereas, MG witnessed a positive MoM growth of 16 percent.

The list was rounded up by Volkswagen (2,025 units), Fiat (1,360 units) and Skoda (1,159 units) all managing high YoY growths. The German VW brand witnessed a monthly decline in sales by 7 percent whereas Fiat and Skoda recorded positive growths of 23 percent and 36 percent respectively.