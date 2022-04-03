Car Sales March 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Car sales have increased both on YoY and MoM basis even as the industry continues to be impacted by shortage in supply of semiconductors

Car Sales for March 2022 have ended on a positive note with most automakers posting increased sales both in terms of year-on-year and month-on-month basis. Total sales in the past month stood at 3,21,550 units, up 0.31 percent over 3,20,547 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 6.17 percent from 3,02,857 units sold in February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Tops List

As always, it was Maruti Suzuki India Limited in the lead. Sales dipped 8.44 percent YoY to 1,33,861 units in March 2022 from 1,46,203 units sold in March 2021. Market share was at 41.80 percent down from 44.38 percent held in February 2022 when sales had stood at 1,33,948 units.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Motors with a YoY sales de-growth of 15.21 percent to 44,600 units in March 2022 from 52,600 units sold in March 2021. Sales ended more positively for the company where MoM sales were concerned with a 1.25 percent growth over 44,050 units sold in February 2022. The company expects to see increased demand particularly since it has a range of upcoming launches. Later this year, facelifts of Creta as well as Venue are poised for launch while the company is actively testing the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson SUV.

Tata Motors at No. 3 on the list, reported a 42.62 percent YoY growth in wholesales to 42,293 units in March 2022, up from 29,654 units sold in March 2021. MoM growth was at 5.78 percent over 39,981 units sold in February 2022. Tata Motors received good response for the Nexon, Altroz, Punch and Tiago and more particularly for its electric vehicles with strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Mahindra sales surged 65.29 percent on a YoY basis to 27,603 units in March 2022 from 16,700 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 0.22 percent over 27,663 units sold in February 2022. Kia (22,622 units) and Toyota (17,131 units) have seen increased demand for their passenger vehicles. YoY sales increased 18.44 percent and 14.20 percent respectively while MoM sales were up by 24.84 percent and 95.89 percent.

Renault India sales dipped 31.06 percent in March 2022 to 8,518 units from 12,356 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 29.69 percent from 6,568 units sold in February 2022. The MY22 Renault Kiger has been launched starting from Rs 5.84 lakhs and bookings have opened which could help the company to boost sales in the months ahead.

Honda, Skoda, MG

At No. 8, Honda Cars India has reported a YoY and MoM sales decline. Sales dipped 7.24 percent to 6,589 units in March 2022 from 7,103 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales fell 8.32 percent over 7,187 units sold in February 2022. Honda is set to introduce the City Hybrid sedan later this month that promises to be the most fuel efficient car in India with a 27 km/l rating.

Skoda Slavia allowed the company to post a 383.87 percent sales growth last month. Skoda Auto India posted sales of 5,608 units last month, up from 1,159 units sold in March 2021. February 2022 sales were at 4,503 units relating to a 24.54 percent MoM growth.

MG Motor retail sales were at 4,721 units, down 14.60 percent over 5,528 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales increased 4.26 percent from 4,528 units sold in February 2022. The list ended with VW (3,672 units), Nissan (3,007 units), Jeep (1,273 units) and Citroen (52 units). While Volkswagen posted an 81.33 percent YoY growth, MoM sales dipped 8.84 percent. Nissan sales fell on a YoY basis by 25.05 percent but improved 22.43 percent MoM.