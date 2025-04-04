Car Sales March 2025 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, Skoda, Honda, MG, VW

India’s passenger vehicle market continued its upward trajectory in March 2025, recording total sales of 3,85,842 units, a growth of 4.46% over March 2024. While several brands posted impressive gains, a few also witnessed a marginal dip in their sales compared to last year.

Car Sales March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Suzuki remained the undisputed market leader with sales of 1,50,743 units in March 2025, though it witnessed a marginal decline of 1.29% compared to March 2024. Hyundai followed in the second position, reporting 51,820 units, a decline of 2.23% YoY. Tata Motors secured third place with 51,616 units, registering a 3.02% growth over last year.

Mahindra continued its strong momentum in the SUV segment, clocking 48,048 units, translating into an 18.25% growth. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also saw a healthy rise, selling 28,373 units, up by 12.95% compared to the same month last year. Kia India reported 25,507 units, showing a robust growth of 19.19%.

Skoda India stood out with the highest YoY growth percentage among all manufacturers. Thanks to the strong response to the new Kylaq SUV, Skoda posted sales of 7,422 units, a massive 164.88% surge over March 2024. Honda Cars India also showed a positive trend, with sales of 7,228 units, marking a 2.22% growth.

MG Motor India reported sales of 5,501 units, recording a growth of 18.35%, buoyed by the rising demand for its EV models like the Comet, ZS EV, and Windsor. Volkswagen maintained a steady performance with 3,538 units, growing marginally by 0.26% YoY. On the flip side, Renault India registered a decline, selling 2,846 units, a drop of 32.64% compared to March 2024. Nissan India also saw a fall of 7.48%, with 2,499 units sold. Citroen India faced a sharper decline, selling 407 units, down by 59.54%. Jeep India too witnessed a fall, selling 294 units, marking a 30.82% decline YoY.

Car Sales March 2025 – MoM Comparison

Comparing month-on-month (MoM) performance, the Indian passenger vehicle market recorded a slight improvement in March 2025, with total sales of 3,85,842 units, up by 1.35% from 3,80,691 units sold in February 2025. Maruti Suzuki, despite retaining the top spot, saw a MoM decline of 6.25%, selling 1,50,743 units compared to 1,60,791 units in February. On the other hand, Hyundai registered a healthy MoM growth of 8.58%, with 51,820 units sold. Tata Motors also showed strong momentum, posting an 11.15% increase with 51,616 units in March.

Mahindra saw a slight decline of 4.70%, delivering 48,048 units compared to 50,420 units in February. Toyota Kirloskar Motor achieved a 7.42% MoM growth, while Kia India remained relatively stable with a 1.92% increase. Skoda India witnessed a robust surge, growing 32.94% month-on-month, thanks to the strong demand for its newly launched models. Honda Cars India also performed well, posting a 28.70% rise in sales. MG Motor India emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands MoM, with a 37.46% jump in sales to 5,501 units.

Volkswagen India posted a 13.76% MoM growth, while Renault India grew by 6.35%. Nissan India also saw a 7.35% rise. Citroen India recorded the highest MoM growth of 38.91%, though on a low base. Jeep India reported a 9.70% increase in March sales compared to February.