Car Sales March 2026 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Skoda, Honda, MG

Car vehicle sales in India recorded strong growth in March 2026, with total dispatches reaching 4,47,702 units. This marks a 16.03% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 3,85,860 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, sales rose 6.44% over 4,20,613 units recorded in February 2026. The growth continues to be driven by strong SUV demand, improved rural sentiment and multiple new product interventions across segments.

Car Sales March 2026

Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership position with 1,66,219 units, registering a 10.27% YoY growth. Tata Motors followed with 66,192 units, posting a strong 28.24% growth, while Mahindra recorded 60,272 units with a 25.44% increase. Hyundai reported 55,064 units (+6.26%), while Toyota rounded off the top five with 35,168 units, growing 23.95%.

Among other OEMs, Kia posted 29,112 units (+14.05%), Skoda grew 6.82% to 7,928 units, and Honda saw a 4.94% increase to 7,585 units. MG Motor recorded 6,528 units with an 18.67% growth. Renault and Nissan emerged as the fastest-growing brands in March 2026.

Renault sales surged 77.30% YoY to 5,046 units, while Nissan grew 76.39% to 4,408 units. Citroen also posted strong growth of 100.25% with 815 units, albeit on a low base. In contrast, Volkswagen saw a decline of 12.89% with 3,082 units, while Jeep dipped slightly by 3.74% to 283 units.

On a MoM basis, most OEMs reported growth. Maruti grew 3.24%, Tata 6.20%, and Hyundai 5.07%. Toyota saw a strong jump of 14.42%, while Kia increased 5.44%. Skoda and Honda posted sharp gains of 24.63% and 34.75% respectively. MG Motor rose 31.69%, while Renault and Nissan saw strong jumps of 44.38% and 97.67%.

Q1 2026 Sales – 13.2 Lakh Units, Up 13% YoY

For the January–March 2026 period, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 13,20,814 units, registering a 13.07% YoY growth over 11,68,087 units in Q1 2025. Maruti Suzuki led the market with 5,01,748 units, growing 3.42%. Tata Motors posted strong growth of 35.95% to 1,98,653 units, while Mahindra recorded 1,83,800 units, up 23.25%.

Hyundai reported 1,66,578 units (+8.48%), followed by Toyota with 96,535 units (+19.23%). Kia posted 84,325 units (+11.58%). Among other OEMs, Skoda grew 16.86% to 20,028 units, MG Motor rose 16.98% to 16,328 units, while Renault surged 47.63% to 12,256 units. Nissan grew 26.40% to 9,140 units. Volkswagen and Jeep saw declines of 15.62% and 15.05% respectively, while Citroen recorded strong growth of 146.55% on a lower base.

The Indian car market continues to maintain steady growth momentum, led by SUVs and supported by new launches and expanding product portfolios. With multiple updates and new models expected in the coming months, the market is likely to sustain this growth trajectory into the next quarter.