Among all other carmakers in car sales April 2023 chart, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Kia are the only ones with MoM growth

In the earlier report, we discussed the retail sales report. In today’s report, let’s take a look at the wholesales data of Indian car makers for April 2023. After witnessing a sheer drop in sales MoM across the range (excluding only Isuzu) in March 2023, car makers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Kia show solid MoM growth. That said, Hyundai and Mahindra still witnessed MoM decline along with the rest. Kia’s 8% MoM growth is the highest among these.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,37,320 units in April 2023 and registered 12.6% YoY growth over 1,21,995 units sold a year ago and 3.4% MoM growth over 1,32,763 units sold a month before. Volume gain stood at 15,325 units YoY and 4,557 units MoM. Maruti has a lion’s share in this PV segment with 41.4%.

Car Sales April 2023 witnessed MoM decline

With 49,701 units, Hyundai took 2nd spot. Even though Hyundai saw 13% YoY growth as opposed to 44,001 units sold a year ago, the company witnessed a 1.8% MoM decline as opposed to 50,600 units in March 2023. Market share stood at 15%. Tata fell short of 2,691 units against Hyundai and took 3rd spot.

Tata witnessed 13% YoY growth and 6.7% MoM growth with 47,010 units sold last month. Volume growth stood at 5,420 units YoY and 2,963 units MoM and held a market share of 14.2%. With 34,694 units sold, Mahindra witnessed a staggering 56.8% YoY growth over 22,122 units sold a year ago. However, sales fell short MoM by 3.6% as March 2023 witnessed 35,976 Mahindras on the road.

Even though Hyundai saw MoM drop, Kia thrived. Kia sold 23,216 units and registered 22.1% YoY growth and 8% MoM growth, the highest in this list. Volume growth for Kia was 4,197 units YoY and 1,715 units MoM. Toyota and Honda took 6th and 7th spots with 14,162 and 5,313 units respectively.

Both Toyota and Honda fell into the red completely with 6.1% and 32.5% YoY decline and 24.1% and 20.6% MoM decline respectively. Honda currently has just two models in its lineup and hence the low numbers. Honda Elevate will break covers on June 6th. MG outdid itself where YoY sales are concerned. 4,551 units as opposed to 2,008 units sold a year ago, landed it a 126.1% YoY growth.

Citroen sales halved MoM

Sales declined MoM, though, by 24.8%. Renault sold 4,323 units last month. As opposed to 7,594 units sold a year ago and 5,389 units sold a month before, Renault saw a 43.1% You decline and a 19.8% MoM decline. Skoda and Volkswagen sold 4,009 and 3,032 units respectively in April 2023.

Both fell into the red completely as sales couldn’t cope with what they were in April 2022 and March 2023. Hence Skoda and Volkswagen witnessed a 22.15% and 14.5% YoY decline along with a 9.5% and 22.3% MoM decline respectively. Nissan’s sole model Magnite sold 2,617 units and saw sales increase by 24% YoY. But sales dropped by 19.7% MoM. Nissan’s upcoming Triber counterpart will add to the volumes and lineup.

Newest entrant in this list is Citroen and it clocked 1,003 units and registered 1,866% YoY growth, but sales halved MoM with 50.2% MoM decline. Jeep fell into the red completely too, despite selling 558 units. In total, PV sales from these 14 carmakers stood at 3,31,509 units. There was YoY growth as opposed to 2,93,034 units sold in April 2022, but a 1.3% MoM decline as opposed to 3,35,976 units sold in March 2023.