Car Sales, Market Share H1 FY 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Passenger vehicle sales increased 57.7 percent in H1 FY2021 – Largely due to the fact sales did not happen due to lockdown in previous fiscal

Despite of issues like the ongoing pandemic, shortage of parts, increase in car prices, increase in fuel prices – Car sales in India continue to register growth. Passenger vehicle sales in the first half of 2021-22 has seen a growth of 57.7 percent. Sales stood at 13.87 lakhs units, up from 8.79 lakh units sold in the same period of 2020-21.

Maruti Leads – But Loses Highest Market Share

Leading sales charts was once again Maruti Suzuki India Limited with 40 percent growth. Sales which had stood at 4,23,689 units in H1 2020-21 period increased to 5,93,092 units in the H1 2021-22 period. Market share however, dipped from 48.15 percent to 42.74 percent, a difference of 5.41 percent. This is the highest decline in market share reported by any carmaker for the said period.

This could be due to the plant shut down that the company had to resort to in May while production cuts followed in September 2021. No new model launch coupled with an exit from the diesel engine segment could have also contributed to this decline.

Sales of Hyundai India increased by 49 percent during the period H1 FY2022 and H1 FY2021. Sales which had stood at 1,62,525 increased to 2,42,494 in the H1 FY2022 period while market share dipped 1 percent from 18.47 percent to 17.47 percent.

Tata Market Share Registers Highest Growth

Tata Motors was the third largest automaker in India. Sales increased 113.4 percent in the H1 FY2022 to 1,49,525 units over 70,081 units sold in H1 FY2021. Market share increased 2.81 percent to 10.77 percent over 7.96 percent during the said periods. This is the highest market share reported by any car maker for the said period.

The new Tata Punch added to the company lineup has been well received, posting sales of 8,453 units in the first month of launch. It has already entered the list of top selling cars of India for the month. Tata Punch takes on rivals such as the Maruti Swift and Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios along with the Mahindra KUV100 and Nissan Magnite.

Mahindra, Kia, Toyota On Growth Track

Mahindra registered an increase in sales by 81% while their market share increased by 0.88%. While the Thar, Bolero and Scorpio added to these outstanding sales, the new Mahindra XUV700 will see better results over the coming months. Mahindra Thar which has also recently been added to the company lineup has seen its bookings cross the 75,000 unit mark with waiting periods extending from two months to almost a year, depending on variant. XUV700 bookings have also crossed 70k mark.

Kia followed Mahindra in the list, with sales of 88k units while market share increased by 1.03%. Toyota Followed Kia with sales of 54k units – registering 1.12% increase in market share. Glanza and Urban Cruiser helped Toyota increase sales.

Renault, Honda and MG Motor sales in H1 FY2022 also increased substantially. Thought Honda and MG reported only a marginal increase in market shares, Renault saw a de-growth of 0.19 percent to 3.18 percent as against 3.37 percent held in H1 FY2021.

Nissan India sales saw a turnaround with a 452.9 percent growth to 18,391 units in H1 FY2021-22 over 3,326 units sold in H1 FY2020-21. Market share also increased from 0.38 percent to 1.33 percent in the said periods. Ford sales dipped as did market share while Volkswagen India experienced an increase in sales but market share fell 0.17 percent to 0.77 percent in H1 FY2021-22.