Car Sales May 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Renault, Honda

Car sales in May last year were badly hit due to complete countrywide lockdown

In the second Covid wave, lockdown has been imposed only in worst affected areas. This is why car sales in May 2021 are higher as compared to numbers in May last year. A total of 1,03,171 units were sold in May 2021, as compared to 36,576 units in May last year.

YoY growth is 182.1%. With the exception of Toyota, all other carmakers have registered positive YoY growth in May 2021. Talking about MoM numbers, all carmakers are in the red. MoM de-growth is -64.0%, as compared to 2,86,622 units sold in April.

Maruti Suzuki leads

While YoY growth is positive, Maruti has lost more than three-fourth of its MoM sales in May. A total of 32,903 units were sold in May 2021, as compared to 13,702 units in May last year. YoY growth is 140.1%. MoM sales are negative at -75.8%, as compared to 1,35,879 units sold in April. MoM market share has dropped from 47.4% to 31.9%.

As may be recalled, Maruti had to shut down its plants due to Covid concerns. The shutdown was also to facilitate increased production of oxygen, as was urgently needed at that time.

At number two is Hyundai with 25,001 units sold in May 2021. YoY growth is 263.2%, as compared to 6,883 units sold in May last year. MoM sales have close to halved, as compared to 49,002 units sold in April. Hyundai’s market share has increased from 17.1% to 24.2% in May.

If we consider Hyundai and Kia together, they have beaten Maruti Suzuki for the first time. Kia is placed at fourth place with sales of 11,050 units in May 2021. YoY growth is 565.3%, as compared to 1,661 units sold in May last year. MoM numbers are down by -31.4%, as compared to 16,111 units sold in April. Kia’s market share is up from 5.6% to 10.7% in May.

However, this new equation between Maruti and Hyundai-Kia combine appears to be a temporary anomaly. Maruti will most likely take the lead once again when the situation normalizes across the country.

Tata, Mahindra gain market share

At number three is Tata Motors with sales of 15,181 units in May 2021. YoY growth is 381.6%, as compared to 3,152 units sold in May last year. MoM numbers are down by -39.5%, as compared to 25,096 units sold in April. Tata market share is up from 8.8% to 14.7% in May.

Mahindra’s market share has improved by 1.4%, up from 6.3% to 7.8%. The company sold 8,004 units in May 2021, registering YoY growth of 113.7%. MoM numbers are down by -56.0%, as compared to 18,186 units sold in April.

Other carmakers in the list include Renault (2,620 units), Honda (2,032), Volkswagen (1,425), Nissan (1,235), MG (1,016), Ford (766), Skoda (716), Toyota (707), and FCA (475). New entrant Citroen has 40 units in May 2021.