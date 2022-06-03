Car Sales May 2022 – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault

Every OEM has posted a YoY increase in sales except Citroen – Tata has taken the No 2 spot, replacing Hyundai in May 2022

Auto makers in India continue to contend with shortage in supply of semiconductor chips and other parts. Even as every leading car maker posted a YoY growth in May 2022, MoM sales improved very marginally.

Maruti Suzuki continued to command the top most position with a market share of 42.29 percent and was followed at No. 2 by Tata Motors, overtaking Hyundai, a long standing holder of this position by a narrow margin. Total sales stood at 2,94,342 units in May 2022, up 185.71 percent over 1,03,022 units sold in May 2021. MoM wholesales improved only marginally by 0.31 percent over 2,93,435 units sold in April 2021.

Car Sales May 2022 – Maruti Leads

Maruti Suzuki India Limited was at No. 1 with wholesales of 1,24,474 units up 278.31 percent over 32,093 units sold in May 2021. This was a volume difference of 91,571 units with Maruti Suzuki commanding a 42.29 percent market share. MoM wholesales of the company increased 2.03 percent over 1,21,995 units sold in April 2022.

Tata Motors has become the 2nd largest carmaker in the month of May 2022. Tata sold 43,341 cars last month, up 185.50 percent YoY over 15,181 units sold in May 2021. It was also a 4.22 percent MoM growth over 41,587 units sold in April 2022 when Tata Motors was at No.3 spot.

Hyundai slipped to No 3 with wholesales of 42,294 units, up 69.17 percent over 25,001 units sold in May 2021. This was volume growth of 17,292 units with a 14.37 percent market share. MoM sales dipped 3.88 percent, down 1,708 units over 44,001 units sold in April 2022. Market share in April 2022 had stood at 15 percent.

Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

The 4th best-selling OEM in terms of wholesales was Mahindra. Sales improved 236.13 percent YoY to 26,904 units, up from 8,004 units sold in May 2021. It was also a 19.44 percent MoM growth over 22,526 units sold in April 2022 leading to a 4,378 unit volume growth. Market share also increased from 7.68 percent held in April 2022 to 9.14 percent in the past month. Mahindra continued to experience strong demand for the XUV700, Thar and Bolero. The company is sitting on huge pending orders of around 80,000 units for the XUV700 while the Scorpio has also seen good demand.

Kia India and Toyota both reported increased YoY sales up 69.39 percent and 1344.98 percent respectively to 18,718 units and 10,216 units in May 2022. MoM wholesales for both companies however, dipped 1.58 percent and 32.28 percent as compared to 19,019 units and 15,085 units sold in April 2022.

Honda (8,188 units), Renault (5,010 units) and Skoda (4,604 units) each posted YoY growth in wholesales while it was only Honda that saw a MoM growth of 3.99 percent from 7,874 units sold in April 2022. Renault and Skoda suffered a 34.03 percent and 10.64 percent MoM de-growth.

MG Motor India saw its sales at 4,008 units (retail sales), up 294.49 percent YoY over 1,016 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales improved nearly two fold over 2,008 units sold in April 2022 as demand for Hector, Astor, Gloster and ZS EV continues to remain strong.

No OEM Wholesales May-22 May-21 Growth % YoY 1 Maruti 1,24,474 32,903 278.31 2 Tata 43,341 15,181 185.50 3 Hyundai 42,293 25,001 69.17 4 Mahindra 26,904 8,004 236.13 5 Kia 18,718 11,050 69.39 6 Toyota 10,216 707 1344.98 7 Honda 8,188 2,032 302.95 8 Renault 5,010 2,620 91.22 9 Skoda 4,604 716 543.02 10 MG (Retail) 4,008 1,016 294.49 11 VW 3,503 1,276 174.53 12 Nissan 2,131 1,235 72.55 13 Jeep 928 475 95.37 14 Citroen 24 40 -40.00 15 Ford 0 766 -100.00 – Total 2,94,342 1,03,022 185.71

Lower down the order, VW (3,503 units), Nissan (2,131 units) and Jeep (928 units) each posted a YoY growth, though sales of Citroen dipped 40 percent to 24 units from 40 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales also fell 52.94 percent over 51 units sold in April 2022. Ford India of course saw 0 sales over the past few months. The company plant in Sanand, Gujarat, is being taken over by Tata Motors and an MoU to this effect has been signed