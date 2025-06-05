Car Sales May 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, Kia, Skoda, MG, Honda, VW

While Maruti Suzuki maintained its No. 1 spot on this list, Mahindra came in second with significantly higher sales numbers as compared to Hyundai and Tata Motors

Car sales in May 2025 has seen Maruti Suzuki once again at the helm of this list, a position it has commanded over the past several years. The tussle continued for the next 3 automakers and Mahindra once again emerged in a second spot, a place it appears to have cemented over the last few months. Its sales last month were significantly higher than that reported by Hyundai and Tata Motors.

Car Sales May 2025

Total sales last month grew marginally by 0.2% to 3,49,713 units, up from 3,49,057 units sold in May 2024. YoY sales however suffered a downward spiral by 1.1% when compared to 3,53,449 units sold in April 2025. While few automakers reported YoY and MoM growth, there were a larger number that noted a downward spiral. Several factors led to this decline. The country was in the throes of war and ‘Operation Sindoor’ adversely affected sales in the North of India, pre-monsoon rains also had an opposing effect on overall sales.

Maruti Suzuki sales weakened by 5.6% YoY to 1,35,962 units, down from 1,44,002 unit sales of May 2024. The company also suffered a MoM decline by 2% as there had been 1,38,704 units sold in April 2025. Maruti’s market share also fell by 2.4%, dropping to 38.9% from 41.3% in May 2024. The latest generation of the DZire sedan emerged as the best-selling car last month, surpassing the Hyundai Creta.

Mahindra witnessed both YoY and MoM growth with 52,431 unit sales last month. This was a 21.3% YoY improvement from 43,218 units sold in May 2024 while the company also recorded marginal 0.2% MoM growth. Market share improved strongly to 15% from 12.4% on a YoY basis.

Hyundai and Tata Motors ranked 3rd and 4th respectively. Both have recorded lower YoY and MoM sales. Hyundai registered 43,861 unit sales with a 10.8% YoY decline along with a 1.2% dip in its MoM sales numbers. Tata Motors registered 41,557 unit sales with an 11% YoY and 8.1% MoM de-growth. Both automakers also recorded a 1.5% decline in market share.

Toyota and Kia Witness Strong Demand

Last month, a positive impact was reported by both Toyota and Kia Motors. Toyota sales climbed to 29,280 units, a 22.2% YoY growth from 23,959 unit sales of May 2024. MoM sales too saw a double digit increase by 17.9% over 24,833 units sold in April 2025. Market share was up 1.5% to 8.4%.

Kia Motors secured a 6th position on the list, with sales increasing by 14.4% to 22,315 units compared to 19,500 units on a YoY basis. It however, suffered a 5.5% decline in its MoM sales as there had been 23,623 units sold in April 2025. Kia’s product lineup currently includes the new Syros along with the Carnival, Carens and Clavis while the launch of next-gen Seltos is eagerly awaited.

The 2nd generation Skoda Kodiaq, the company’s premium 4X4 SUV has taken the company to new heights. Skoda has reported a 133.7% YoY growth to 6,740 units, up from 2,884 unit sales of May 2024. Sales however, declined by 7.7% on a MoM basis over 7,302 unit sales of April 2025.

MG Motor too witnessed outstanding growth in last month’s sales figures. 6,304 units were sold last month, a 32.2% YoY and 8.1% MoM improvement. There were 4,769 units and 5,829 units sold in May 2024 and April 2025 respectively. MG’s Windsor EV was the main volume generator with bookings being opened for the new Exclusive Pro Variant.

Last month, Honda recorded 3,950 unit sales, placing at No. 9 on the sales list. This reflected an 18.1% YoY decline, although MoM sales showed a significant increase of 17.6%. It was followed by Volkswagen with 2,848 unit sales in May 2025 as sales dipped 13% YoY and was also marginally down by 0.1% on a MoM basis. Renault sold 2,502 units and Nissan sold 1,354 units, while Citroen sold 333 units and 276 units respectively. Each of the brands saw decline both in YoY and MoM sales, also leading to a decrease in market shares.