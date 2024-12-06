Car Sales Nov 2024 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, MG, Honda, VW, Skoda

At No.1 Maruti Suzuki posted a YoY growth while Hyundai sales declined and Tata Motors regained its third spot on the list

The month of November is by and large a gloomy month in terms of auto sales. Buyers have already cashed in on the festive discounts and made extensive purchases during the marriage season. They are generally seen to defer year-end purchases as this adds a year to the car’s age during re-sale.

Car Sales Nov 2024 – Maruti maintains lead, Tata regains No 3 spot from Mahindra

November 2024 was no different. Sales stood at 3,51,592 units in the past month, a 5% YoY increase over 3,34,868 units sold in Nov 2023. New model launches, some of which came in with segment first features while some brought with them added safety equipment, appealed to buyers. It was however, a MoM decline in sales by a hefty 11.6% when compared to 3,99,947 units sold in Oct 2024. While there were some automakers that have suffered a YoY decline in sales, the industry as a whole saw every brand undergo a massive MoM decline.

Maruti Suzuki topped the sales charts with a whopping 1,41,312 units sold in Nov 2024. This was a 5.3% YoY improvement from 1,34,158 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales saw double-digit decline by 11.5% from 1,59,591 units sold in Oct 2024. Market share saw a 0.1% improvement from 40.1% to 40.2% YoY.

Hyundai sales slipped to 48,246 units in Nov 2024. This was down by 2.4% over 49,451 units sold in Nov 2023. The company also suffered a 13.2% MoM decline in sales from 55,568 units sold in Oct 2024. The new gen Venue to be launched in 2025 along with the 5 star rated Tucson could improve sales for the company in the months ahead. Tata Motors retained its No. 3 spot on this list with 47,063 unit sales. An improvement of 2.2% YoY over 46,070 units gave way to falling MoM sales by 2.2% from 48,133 units sold in Oct 2024. The company noted a decline in market share to 13.4% from 13.8% held in Nov 2023.

Mahindra and Toyota Post YoY Growth

Two automakers doing well in terms of sales are Mahindra and Toyota thanks to an extensive lineup across various segments. Mahindra sales were up 15.6% YoY to 46,222 units, a growth from 39,981 units sold in Nov 2023 even as sales declined by 15.2% MoM. The new Thar Roxx along with the XUV700 and Scorpio/N have contributed efficiently to these sales.

Toyota showed off a hefty 48.8% YoY increase in sales to 25, 183 units, up from 16,924 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales dipped by 10.5% from 28,138 units sold in Oct 2024. Toyota however, saw its market share increase to 7.2% from 5.1% YoY. Kia sales remained in the red in Nov 2024 with 20,600 units sold in the said month. This was a 2.2% YoY and MoM de-growth. The company sold 22,762 units and 22,753 units in Nov 20-23 and Oct 2024 respectively. The new Kia Syros now enters the highly competitive compact SUV segment. It will be the 7th car in the company portfolio once launched on December 19, 2024.

MG Motor sales grew by 44.9% YoY to 6,019 units from 4,154 units sold in Nov 2023. However, MoM sales fell by 14.6%. The MG Windsor, in the electric space has caused quite a stir, taking on the Tata Nexon to become the No. 1 electric car in India. Honda’s sales have almost halved in Nov 2024 down to 5,005 units, when compared to 8,730 units sold in Nov 2023. It related to a 42.7% YoY decline while the company also suffered a 9.8% MoM de-growth. Market share fell by 1.2% to 1.4% in the past month.

Volkswagen (3,033 units) and Skoda (2,886 units) both suffered YoY and MoM decline in sales. Renault on the other hand saw its YoY sales go up by 14.6% to 2,811 units over 2,452 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales remained lower by 27.4% when compared to 3,870 units sold in Oct 2024. Nissan (2,342 units) and Citroen (509 units) also saw their YoY and MoM sales decline while Jeep sales went up by 13.9% YoY to 361 though its MoM sales fell by 14.9% from 424 units sold in Oct 2024.