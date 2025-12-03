HomeCar NewsCar Sales Nov 2025 - Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia

Car Sales Nov 2025 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia

Nabanita Singha Roy
India’s passenger vehicle market closed November 2025 with strong year-on-year growth across all major OEMs, even as month-on-month numbers reflected the usual post-festive cooldown. The top six car manufacturers together sold 3,90,657 units, up 18.88% YoY from 3,28,626 units in November 2024. However, compared to October 2025’s festive / GST cut driven 4,32,321 units, industry volumes dipped 9.64% MoM, signalling a return to normalized demand cycles.

Car Sales Nov 2025 – YoY vs MoM

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the charts with 1,70,971 units, growing 20.99% YoY, thanks to strong demand for its hatchbacks and utility vehicles. On a MoM basis, however, Maruti saw a 3.03% decline from October’s 1,76,318 units.

Tata Motors secured second place with 57,436 units, a solid 22.04% YoY jump, driven by sustained interest in Punch and Nexon SUVs. MoM performance dipped 6.05%, mirroring industry trends. With the Sierra now launched, Tata Motors is getting ready to start deliveries from Jan 2026.

Car Sales Nov 2025 – YoY vs MoM

Mahindra, at a close third, posted 56,336 units, rising 21.88% YoY on the back of strong Scorpio, Thar, XUV3XO, Bolero, XUV700 demand. Yet, it registered the steepest MoM fall among the top three—down 20.95%—as production and dispatches settled after a high-output October.

Hyundai Motor India recorded 50,340 units, achieving a modest 4.34% YoY rise. Demand for Venue and Creta remained stable. Still, the company saw a 6.42% MoM decline amid transitions toward upcoming model updates.

No Top 6 Car OEMs Nov-25 Nov-24
1 Maruti 1,70,971 1,41,312
2 Tata 57,436 47,063
3 Mahindra 56,336 46,222
4 Hyundai 50,340 48,246
5 Toyota 30,085 25,183
6 Kia 25,489 20,600
Total 3,90,657 3,28,626

Toyota Kirloskar Motor delivered an impressive 19.47% YoY growth with 30,085 units, powered by strong Hycross, Innova, Hyryder, Taisor sales. But MoM figures dropped sharply by 25.27%, following a surge in festive retail registrations the previous month.

Kia India rounded off the top six with 25,489 units, achieving a robust 23.73% YoY rise thanks to Seltos, Sonet, and Carens demand. However, MoM numbers cooled 13.76%. Kia is getting ready to launch new Seltos, which will make India debut on 10th Dec.

No Top 6 Car OEMs Nov-25 Oct-25
1 Maruti 1,70,971 1,76,318
2 Tata 57,436 61,134
3 Mahindra 56,336 71,264
4 Hyundai 50,340 53,792
5 Toyota 30,085 40,257
6 Kia 25,489 29,556
Total 3,90,657 4,32,321

Overall, the top six OEMs displayed a healthy YoY expansion, signalling strong underlying consumer demand, particularly in the SUV segment. The MoM decline, meanwhile, aligns with typical post-festival seasonality and product lifecycle transitions, with several new model launches lined up for early 2026.

