Car Sales Sep 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, VW, Skoda

Maruti Suzuki takes the lead like clockwork and registers triple digit growth YoY with the highest share of the market

Car Sales Sep 2022 shed light as to how a manufacturer fares in the segment when compared to other manufacturers. Being the largest PV maker of the country, Maruti Suzuki takes the crown here with 1,48,380 units sold and registered 135.11% YoY growth and 10.59% MoM growth. Maruti Suzuki gained a staggering 85,269 units in volume growth over September 2021.

Taking second spot is Hyundai with almost 50,000 sales. It sold 49,700 units and gained 16,613 units YoY and registered a 50.21% YoY growth. Hyundai registers a small 0.38% growth MoM. At third place, we have Tata Motors. The company came close to Hyundai with 47,654 units sold and gained 21,924 units in volume and registered 85.21% YoY growth and 1.03% MoM growth.

Car Sales Sep 2022

In fourth spot is another Indian company, Mahindra. It sold 34,508 units and gained 21,654 units in volume YoY and registered a 168.27% growth YoY. With a 4,656 unit volume gain, Mahindra registered a 15.60% MoM growth.

Kia stands at 5th place with 25,857 units sold and registers 79.05% YoY growth with 11,416 unit volume growth. With a 3,535 units volume gain, Kia registers 15.84% MoM growth as well. Toyota sold 15,378 units and registered 65.64% YoY growth and 2.80% MoM growth. Volume gain stands at 6,094 units YoY and 419 units MoM.

Honda, Renault and VW take 7th, 8th and 9th spots respectively and they all register positive growth of 28.81%, 4.05% and 60.09% YoY and 12.16%, 8.71% and 99.95% growth MoM. VW showcased stellar growth and did surpass its sister brand Skoda in terms of sales figures in September 2022.

MG, Skoda and Nissan take 10th, 11th and 12th place respectively. All these companies show positive growth YoY. But drop in sales and fall into the red when it comes to MoM analysis. MG, Skoda and Nissan sold 3,808, 3,543 and 3,177 units respectively and registered 17.49%, 17.05% and 17.62% YoY growth and a drop of 0.39%, 16.08% and 3.23% MoM.

With the launch of C3 at a lower price point, Citroen has managed to sell 1,386 units and register 1,825% YoY growth and 63.06% MoM growth. Lastly, we have Jeep which saw a drop in sales on both a YoY basis and a MoM basis. At 1,116 units pushed out in September 2022, fall at the bottom of this list.

Car OEM Market Share Sep 2022

With 41.80% market share and 7.79% growth YoY and 0.94% MoM growth, Maruti Suzuki flexes a lot of muscles. Hyundai and Tata lost market share on both YoY basis and MoM basis and hold 14% and 13.43% respectively. In comparison, Mahindra claws back 2.79% market share YoY and 0.63% MoM.

With 7.28%, Kia lost 0.5% share YoY and gained 0.49% MoM. While Toyota secures 4.33% of the market share with a drop in both YoY and MoM basis. Honda, Renault and VW lost market share YoY, but clawed back 0.09%, 0.01% and 0.53% market share MoM. MG, Skoda and Nissan registered a drop in market share on both YoY and MoM basis.

With the success of C3, Citroen gains 0.35% market share YoY and 0.13% market share MoM. While the same can’t be said about Jeep which saw a drop in market share on both YoY and MoM basis.