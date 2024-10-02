Car Sales Sep 2024 – Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, Kia, Honda, MG, VW, Skoda

Mahindra has overtaken Tata Motors and become the No 3 car brand – Tata Motors has slipped to No 4

The Indian car market in September 2024 saw a slight decline of 1.10% year-on-year (YoY), with total car sales reaching 3,58,886 units compared to 3,62,876 units in September 2023. Despite the marginal drop in overall sales, certain brands such as Mahindra and Kia demonstrated notable growth, while others faced challenges.

Car Sales Sep 2024

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, sold 1,44,962 units in September 2024, down by 5,850 units compared to 1,50,812 units in September 2023. This marks a 3.88% YoY decline, but the brand still holds the highest market share at 40.39%. Hyundai India saw a 5.79% YoY decline in sales, with 51,101 units sold in September 2024 compared to 54,241 units in the same month last year. Hyundai retained its position as the second-largest carmaker, capturing 14.24% of the market.

Mahindra has had a terrific month, posting their highest ever sales in Sep 2024. They almost managed to become the No 2 car brand of India, but in the end fell short by 39 units. They have beaten Tata Motors and become the No 3 car brand. Mahindra sales increased 23.74% YoY. The brand sold 51,062 units in September 2024, up by 9,795 units compared to 41,267 units in September 2023, securing a 14.23% share of the market.

Tata Loses No 3 Position

Tata Motors saw a decline in sales, with 41,065 units sold in September 2024, down by 8.44% compared to 44,850 units sold in September 2023. Tata captured an 11.44% share of the market. Toyota registered a 7.37% YoY growth in sales, with 23,802 units sold in September 2024, an increase of 1,634 units from 22,168 units in September 2023. Toyota’s market share stood at 6.63%.

Kia India recorded strong growth, with sales rising by 17.49% YoY. The brand sold 23,523 units in September 2024, up by 3,501 units from 20,022 units in September 2023, capturing a 6.55% market share. Honda India saw one of the sharpest declines in September 2024, with sales dropping by 42.45% YoY. The brand sold 5,675 units, down by 4,186 units compared to 9,861 units in September 2023. Honda’s market share now stands at 1.58%.

MG Motor (Retail) saw a decline of 8.30% YoY in September 2024, selling 4,588 units compared to 5,003 units in the same month last year, accounting for 1.28% of the market. Volkswagen sold 3,394 units in September 2024, down by 4.88% YoY compared to 3,568 units in September 2023. VW holds a 0.95% market share. Skoda saw a 17.96% YoY decline in sales, with 3,308 units sold in September 2024, down by 724 units compared to 4,032 units in September 2023. Skoda’s market share stood at 0.92%.

Renault India recorded a 4.51% YoY decline, selling 3,217 units in September 2024, down by 152 units compared to 3,369 units in September 2023. Renault holds a 0.90% market share. Nissan India saw a 13.90% YoY decline in sales, with 2,113 units sold in September 2024, down by 341 units compared to 2,454 units in September 2023. Nissan’s market share stands at 0.59%.

Citroen Sales Decline YoY and MoM

Despite the launch of new Basalt and updating their lineup of C3 hatch and Aircross SUV with more options, Citroen sales have declined YoY as well as MoM. Citroen recorded a 4.95% YoY decline in September 2024, selling 711 units compared to 748 units in September 2023, capturing a 0.20% market share.

Jeep India experienced a significant drop in sales, with a 24.12% YoY decline. The brand sold 365 units in September 2024, down by 116 units compared to 481 units in September 2023, accounting for 0.10% of the market. Overall, the Indian car market saw a slight 1.10% decline in September 2024, with total sales of 3,58,886 units.